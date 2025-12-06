Titans On SI Staff Predicts Browns Matchup

The Tennessee Titans are leaving Nashville for the first time in a month as they head to chilly Ohio to take on the Cleveland Browns.

There could be snow in the forecast, but here's what else the Tennessee Titans On SI is forecasting for the game against the Browns.

Jeremy Brener

I thought the Titans would win last week after two strong showings against playoff-caliber opponents, but they took a few steps back against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Honestly, I don't know what the Titans' plan is to contain Myles Garrett, but no matter what they do, he will have some impact on the game. The best the Titans can do is limit him and hope he doesn't wreak as much havoc as he can.

I cannot imagine the Titans scoring much, but if the defense can hold the Browns to a low score (which they should), it could be close. I just don't anticipate that happening.

Prediction: Browns 24, Titans 6

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett and safety Grant Delpit react against the Las Vegas Raiders | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Jordon Lawrenz

I predicted the Titans to beat the Jaguars last week, and boy did I hear about it from Jags fans on Twitter. This week, I had to ask myself if I wanted to be "bold" or take the simple route? I'm still undecided as I type this, but both of my predictions this week have seen the Browns win, 14-13.

As we get closer to kickoff, I have more and more faith in this Titans team. There's no way Ward has a bad game against this Browns secondary, it's just Myles Garrett who I'm worried about. This offensive line seemingly doesn't stand a chance against him, so I'm not too sure I can honestly predict the Titans in this one. I hope they surprise me, but maybe I'll pick them over the Saints in a few weeks.

Prediction: Browns 14, Titans 13

Lane Mills

In what may as well be dubbed the "NFL Draft" bowl, the Titans travel to Cleveland for a headlining duel between quarterbacks Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward.

While Ward may be the better prospect of the two individuals, between the Browns star-studded defense and morale advantage at home, the brown and orange (and brown) will likely pull this one off, even if it comes down to the wire. If the Titans can spot some improvement from the offense and collateral that into positive news about their head-coaching vacancy, the weekend may be considered a win regardless.

Prediction: Browns 16, Titans 13

