Rookies Continue to Rack Up Receptions

NASHVILLE – Frustrating as the four-point loss to Cincinnati was on Sunday, it did represent another step forward for two of the Tennessee Titans' rookie pass-catchers – wide receiver Treylon Burks and tight end Chig Okonkwo.

The 2022 draft picks combined for seven catches and 105 receiving yards with Burks scoring his first NFL touchdown – even if it came in unexpected fashion. Burks and Okonkwo accounted for three of the Titans’ six longest plays from scrimmage in the 20-16 defeat at Nissan Stadium.

“No question, I have a ton of confidence in both of those guys as well as the other guys, Robert (Woods) and Austin (Hooper) and Nick (Westbrook-Ikhine) as well,” quarterback Ryan Tannehill said. “The more those guys start making plays, then of course as a quarterback, it gives you a lot of confidence to put a ball in their direction and have faith they’re going to make the play for you.”

One of Burks’ most memorable moments wasn’t even a reception. At least not one of his own.

Early in the second quarter, Tannehill connected with back Derrick Henry on a screen pass. Henry roared 69 yards down the field before he fumbled at the Bengals’ 6-yard line. The ball rolled into the end zone where Burks dove on it for a touchdown that gave the Titans a 10-3 lead.

“Effort and finish, what our team is based off of,” Burks said. “Just going out there, and it's a long-winded guy with the ball, and it just so happened I was in the right place at the right time.”

Burks couldn’t come down with a contested catch later that quarter, as Bengals cornerback Eli Apple knocked away Tannehill’s third-and-9 pass intended for the first-round draft pick.

But one quarter later, Burks showed again that he is a deep threat, getting behind the Bengals’ defense and coming down with a 51-yard catch that set up a Titans field goal. He outbattled Cincinnati defensive back Cam Taylor-Britt for the reception.

“I'm always ready to make plays when my name is called,” Burks said. “I take it real personal, so I just do whatever I can to help the team win and make plays.”

Added coach Mike Vrabel: “He has continued to progress. He made the play down the field. I know that he probably left one out there on a check that (Tannehill) had on the third down. They blitzed us and (Tannehill) gave him a chance, but I'm really proud of the way that he bounced back and wasn't frustrated. He was disappointed, but to go make a play down the field, that was huge.”

Overall, Burks caught four passes for 70 yards against the Bengals.

That means since returning from his turf-toe injury, he has 14 catches for 205 yards in three games, averaging 14.6 yards per reception. Burks has catches of 51, 51 and 43 yards in his last two contests.

“He’s doing a good job for us, not only on the downfield stuff for us, but understanding what we’re doing underneath,” Tannehill said. “He was part of a few checks today and did a good job in some of the checks. So I think his confidence is growing and my confidence in him is definitely growing.”

Okonkwo had been a one-play wonder in each of the Titans’ last three games, making a 48-yard catch against Kansas City, a 41-yard reception against Denver and a 31-yard catch against Green Bay.

Against the Bengals, Okonkwo tied his career high with three receptions for 35 yards.

Two of those catches went for first downs – a 12-yard reception in the first quarter and a momentum-sparking 17-yarder in the fourth quarter, a reception aided by multiple members of the offensive line helping push Okonkwo downfield.

One of the Titans’ two fourth-round picks last April, Okonkwo now has six catches for 155 yards over the past four games, averaging 25.9 yards per reception during that stretch.

The two rookies are starting to pump some big plays into a Titans’ passing attack very much in need of them.