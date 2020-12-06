Titans vs. Browns: Live Updates, Analysis

It is a matchup of 8-3 teams with decidedly different positions in the AFC playoff race.

NASHVILLE – There are just eight teams – one-quarter of the NFL – that have at least eight wins entering Week 13 of the schedule.

Not all of them are going to get to nine.

That is the because two of them, the Tennessee Titans (8-3) and Cleveland Browns (8-3), meet Sunday at Nissan Stadium.

Although their records are identical, their goals for this game are different. Tennessee, fresh off a win over division rival Indianapolis, looks to stay in first place in the AFC South and maintain its pursuit of its first postseason home game since 2008. Cleveland is in second place in the AFC North, a sizable three games back of Pittsburgh. The Browns, whose last playoff appearance was in 2002, currently hold the conference’s top wild card spot and would like to strengthen their grip on that position.

TOP STORYLINES

• This is a matchup of the NFL’s top two rushing offenses. Cleveland is first with an average of 161.4 yards per game and has two of the NFL’s top 10 individual rushers, Nick Chubb (T-sixth, 719 yards) and Kareem Hunt (ninth, 706 yards). Tennessee is second with an average of 158.2 yards led by NFL rushing leader Derrick Henry (1,257 yards).

• Cleveland defensive end Myles Garrett was active this week after having missed two games while on the COVID-19 reserve list. Garrett is tied for third in the NFL with nine and a half sacks, despite having missed that time and has at least half a sack in seven of the nine games he has played.

• With a victory, Tennessee will improve to 9-3 and will guarantee a fifth straight winning season. Additionally, it will match its win total from each of the last four years – with four games remaining.

On to the action … .

FIRST QUARTER

The Titans won the toss and deferred their option until the second half.

Stephen Gostkowski’s opening kickoff is a touchback. Cleveland starts at its own 25.

(12:28) The Browns work their way quickly to the Tennessee 13, where on first-and-10, wide receiver Donovan Jones-Peoples drops a pass. If he caught it, he would have walked into the end zone for a touchdown.

(10:47) After the drop, the Browns complete two short passes with a false start penalty in between. Former Titans kicker Cody Parkey attempts a 27-yard field goal – and it is good. Things could have been worse. Scoring drive: 8 plays, 66 yards, 4:17. CLEVELAND 3, TENNESSEE 0

That is the third time this season the Titans have allowed the opponent to score in its opening drive. They lost each of the first two (Pittsburgh, Cincinnati).

(8:08) On third-and-1 from the Cleveland 42, the Titans attempt a pass to rookie offensive lineman Aaron Brewer, who reported as eligible on the play. He was open but dropped the ball.

(8:02) Undaunted, the Titans go for it, but Derrick Henry is stopped for no gain, and the ball goes back to Cleveland.

Tennessee challenges the spot. The ruling stands – inconclusive video evidence – and the Titans lose a timeout. That is just Mike Vrabel’s second challenge of the year. The first was at Cincinnati – and it was unsuccessful too.

On third-and-2 from the Tennessee 30, wide receiver Jarvis Landry completes a reverse-option pass to Baker Mayfield for 12 yards. To make matters worse, Rashaan Evans is called for roughing the passer for his hit on Landry. Browns threatening again.

(3:25) The Browns add to their lead when Mayfield throws to Landry in the back of the end zone on second-and-goal from the 1. Off a play-action fake, Mayfield had all kinds of time. Scoring drive: 9 plays, 59 yards, 4:32. CLEVELAND 10, TENNESSEE 0

Ten points are the most allowed by the Titans in the first quarter this season. The previous high was seven (six times, most recently last week at Indianapolis).

Nick Chubb and Derrick Henry with four carries apiece thus far. Henry has 12 yards. Chubb has 25 – plus a 26-yard reception.

(3:15) And … the Titans start their next drive with a fumble by Derrick Henry. The Browns recover at the Tennessee 21.

That was Henry's first fumble of the season and ended a stretch of 14 straight games without one. His last was Dec. 1, 2019 against Indianapolis.

(0:00) End of the first quarter. The Browns have outgained the Titans 142-28, have a 9-1 edge in first downs and had the ball for 11:58.

SECOND QUARTER

(15:00) On third-and-goal from the 1, Mayfield completes a pass to 6-foot-5, 310-pound tackle Kendall Lamm. It’s all about the Browns to this point. Scoring drive: 6 plays, 21 yards, 3:13. CLEVELAND 17, TENNESSEE 0

(13:22) The offense finally springs to life with a four-play touchdown drive. The big play was a 40-yard completion from Ryan Tannehill to A.J. Brown. On the following snap, Tannehill connects with Corey Davis for 17 yards and a touchdown. Scoring drive: 4 plays, 74 yards, 1:42. CLEVELAND 17, TENNESSEE 7

That is Corey Davis’ fourth touchdown catch of the season, which ties his career-high from 2018.

(13:14) Peoples-Jones atones for his earlier drop when he gets behind the secondary and scores on a 75-yard reception on Cleveland’s first play after the Titans’ touchdown. Scoring drive: 1 play, 75 yards, 0:10. CLEVELAND 24, TENNESSEE 7

Twenty-four points ties the most allowed by the Titans in the first half this season (Pittsburgh). More than 13 minutes remain before halftime in this one.

(11:39) Whatever momentum the offense established on the previous possession is gone with a three-and-out capped by an incomplete pass to Adam Humphries.

Tennessee’s defense has yet to stop the Browns, who have a field goal and three touchdowns in their first four possessions.