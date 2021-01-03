Titans at Texans: Live Updates, Analysis

With a playoff berth in hand, Tennessee will try to win its first AFC South title since 2008.

One order of business remains for the Tennessee Titans as they face the Houston Texans in their 2020 regular-season finale at NRG Stadium.

The Titans (10-5) will attempt to win the AFC South for the first time since 2008. To do so, they must beat the Texans (4-11) or have Indianapolis lose at home to the team with the league’s worst record, the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Tennessee was assured of a playoff berth shortly before kickoff when the Buffalo Bills defeated the Miami Dolphins.

So, the goal for Mike Vrabel and his team is to win the division, which would mean a home game for next weekend’s wild card round.

On to kickoff … .

FIRST QUARTER

Houston won the kickoff and elected to receive. That means the Texans will start with the ball against a Tennessee defense that has given up at least 40 points twice in the last four games.

(13:48) The Texans get an early first down, but Tennessee’s defense stops them as they cross midfield, when DeShaun Watson scrambles for four yards on third-and-6.

(12:41) A delay of game penalty pushes Houston back on its side of the field, to the 48 for the punt, which Kalif Raymond fair catches at the 10.

(12:33) Tennessee’s first snap is a play-action pass complete to A.J. Brown for 21 yards. That is the good news. Bad news: Brown is injured on the play and needs attention from the medical staff.

(9:45) The Titans gain 30 yards before they are forced to punt.

Good news: Brown was back on the field for the final play of that drive:

Derrick Henry had three rushes for eight yards on that possession. He now needs 215 to reach 2,000 for the season.

(7:43) Amani Hooker with his fourth interception of the season. The ties him with Malcolm Butler for the team lead, ends Houston’s second possession after three plays and gives the ball to the offense at the Texans’ 31.

(6:52) Corey Davis drops what would have been a first-down reception on third-and-8 from the Houston 29. That leads to a field goal attempt,

(6:46) Sam Sloman, kicking in place of Stephen Gostkowski (COVID-19 reserve list) makes a 47-yard field goal that gives Tennessee the early lead. Scoring drive: 4 plays, 2 yards, 0:55. TENNESSEE 3, HOUSTON 0