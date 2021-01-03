NewsGM ReportGame DayCenter Stage+
Search

Titans at Texans: Live Updates, Analysis

With a playoff berth in hand, Tennessee will try to win its first AFC South title since 2008.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

One order of business remains for the Tennessee Titans as they face the Houston Texans in their 2020 regular-season finale at NRG Stadium.

The Titans (10-5) will attempt to win the AFC South for the first time since 2008. To do so, they must beat the Texans (4-11) or have Indianapolis lose at home to the team with the league’s worst record, the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Tennessee was assured of a playoff berth shortly before kickoff when the Buffalo Bills defeated the Miami Dolphins.

So, the goal for Mike Vrabel and his team is to win the division, which would mean a home game for next weekend’s wild card round.

On to kickoff … . 

FIRST QUARTER

Houston won the kickoff and elected to receive. That means the Texans will start with the ball against a Tennessee defense that has given up at least 40 points twice in the last four games. 

(13:48) The Texans get an early first down, but Tennessee’s defense stops them as they cross midfield, when DeShaun Watson scrambles for four yards on third-and-6.

(12:41) A delay of game penalty pushes Houston back on its side of the field, to the 48 for the punt, which Kalif Raymond fair catches at the 10.

(12:33) Tennessee’s first snap is a play-action pass complete to A.J. Brown for 21 yards. That is the good news. Bad news: Brown is injured on the play and needs attention from the medical staff.

(9:45) The Titans gain 30 yards before they are forced to punt.

Good news: Brown was back on the field for the final play of that drive:

Derrick Henry had three rushes for eight yards on that possession. He now needs 215 to reach 2,000 for the season.

(7:43) Amani Hooker with his fourth interception of the season. The ties him with Malcolm Butler for the team lead, ends Houston’s second possession after three plays and gives the ball to the offense at the Texans’ 31.

(6:52) Corey Davis drops what would have been a first-down reception on third-and-8 from the Houston 29. That leads to a field goal attempt,

(6:46) Sam Sloman, kicking in place of Stephen Gostkowski (COVID-19 reserve list) makes a 47-yard field goal that gives Tennessee the early lead. Scoring drive: 4 plays, 2 yards, 0:55. TENNESSEE 3, HOUSTON 0

Houston Texans logo is seen on the field before a game between the Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.
Game Day

Titans at Texans: Live Updates, Analysis

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) celebrates his touchdown and the two-point conversion by running back Derrick Henry (22) during the fourth quarter against the Detroit Lions at Nissan Stadium Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020 in Nashville, Tenn.
News

Titans Clinch Playoff Spot

General view inside NRG Stadium before a game between the Houston Texans and the Baltimore Ravens.
Game Day

Titans-Texans Inactives

Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Teair Tart (93) walks to the field before the game before the game against the Cleveland Browns at Nissan Stadium.
GM Report

Defensive Lineman Placed on COVID-19 List

Houston Texans interim head coach Romeo Crennel reacts after a play during the second quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at NRG Stadium.
News

Quotes of Note: Texans on Facing Titans Again

Tennessee Titans punter Brett Kern (6) in the second quarter against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
GM Report

One Specialist Clears COVID Protocols, Will Play at Houston

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Brooks Reed answers questions at a press conference for Super Bowl LI at Westin Houston Memorial City Hotel.
GM Report

Brooks Reed to Add Veteran Presence to Defense Again

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) fights off a tackle attempt from Houston Texans cornerback Lonnie Johnson (32) in overtime at Nissan Stadium.
News

Texans Focused on Foiling Henry's Bid for 2,000 Yards

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) attempts a pass against the Houston Texans at Nissan Stadium.
News

Inside the AFC South: End Game