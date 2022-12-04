Notable Performances by Former Titans Against the Titans

Just in case anyone with the Tennessee Titans forgot just how good A.J. Brown can be (not likely), the Pro Bowl wide receiver served up a definitive reminder Sunday.

Brown led all players on both teams with eight receptions for 119 yards and two touchdowns in the Philadelphia Eagles’ 35-10 victory over the Eagles on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field.

"This one meant a lot to me,” he said. “Early on, I had mixed emotions about the trade and everything, and I’d be lying to you to say I didn’t circle this game.”

Brown put his new team ahead to stay with a 40-yard touchdown reception 1:05 into the second quarter. On the play, he ran through cornerback Kristian Fulton, which left him all alone down the left sideline. Fulton was called for illegal on the play and sustained a groin injury that kept him on the sideline for the remainder of the day.

Early in the third quarter, Fulton’s replacement, Tre Avery, was stride for stride and chest to chest with Brown, who nonetheless pulled down a pass for a 29-yard touchdown reception that put the Titans in a 28-7 hole.

“I don’t care if he was in our room or not, it sucks that he made plays to beat us,” Titans safety Kevin Byard said. “I’ve made this statement over and over again: I’m proud of him and I told him that after the game. He had a good game. A great game. But, yeah, it sucks that he balled out on us and made some great plays in the game.”

It was the third time this season Brown topped 100 receiving yards and his second game for Philadelphia with multiple touchdown receptions.

It also was not the first time that a one-time Titans player served up a reminder of what he could do when in a matchup against his former team.

A look at how some other notable names from the Titans era (1999-present) performed in similar situations:

• Steve McNair: In 2006, the first of his two seasons with the Baltimore Ravens, the quarterback did to the Titans what he had done so many times for the Titans. He saved his best for last. His 11-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Derrick Mason – another former Titan – with 3:35 remaining capped a four-play, 50-yard drive and provided the decisive points in a 27-26 Ravens victory. McNair was 3-3 for 26 yards on the game-winning drive and 27-49 for 373 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions on the day. It was the most passing yards he had in any game with Baltimore and the third-highest total of his career.

• Derrick Mason: His game-winning touchdown catch in that 2006 contest capped what was his best performance in four games against Tennessee after his 2005 departure. He led all receivers in that contest with eight catches, and he did his best work when time was running short. Prior to the touchdown, he had three receptions on a 10-play drive that ended with a Baltimore field goal as the first half expired.

• Randall Godfrey: After he was released as a salary cap casualty in 2003, the middle linebacker faced Tennessee twice over the final five seasons of his career, both as a member of the San Diego Chargers. The first of those games was in 2004, and he made nine tackles, second on his team, in a 38-17 San Diego victory. All nine were solo stops on a day when Tennessee’s offense managed just 4.2 yards per play and converted four times on 17 third-down tries.

• Blaine Bishop: The prototypical strong safety and the tone-setter for the defense during his nine seasons with the Oilers/Titans, his first game for another team was in Nashville. Bishop made just four tackles, and the Titans defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 27-24. Bishop also forced a fumble after a short reception by fullback Greg Comella early in the third quarter on the first play after a Titans’ takeaway. It was one of three takeaways for Philadelphia’s defense on the day.

• Albert Haynesworth: Things did not go well for the disruptive defensive tackle after he left Tennessee as a high-priced free agent in 2009. However, in his last appearance at Nissan Stadium, Haynesworth made four tackles and had two tackles for loss as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Titans 23-17 in 2011. His career ended after four more games, and those were the final two tackles for loss he ever registered.

• Jurrell Casey: Stung by his trade to Denver after nine seasons with the Titans, the Pro Bowl defensive tackle’s first game for the Broncos was against Tennessee in the final game of 2020’s opening weekend. Casey had six tackles, one quarterback hit and two passes defensed in a losing effort (the Titans won 16-14). It was the high point of his one season with Denver, which ended – along with his career – when he was injured in Week 3 and placed on injured reserve.

• Cortland Finnegan: Playing for former Titans coach Jeff Fisher as a member of the St. Louis Rams, the feisty cornerback had five tackles, one quarterback hit and one interception in a game Tennessee won 28-21 in Week 9 of the 2013 season. Finnegan played one more game in that campaign before he went on injured reserve and two more years – one with Miami, one with Carolina – before he retired. His interception that day, a pick of Jake Locker in the final minute of the first half, was the last of his career.