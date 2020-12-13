Titans at Jaguars: Live Updates, Analysis

Tennessee looks to take advantage of an opponent with a losing record -- and a long losing streak.

For the first time in more than a month, the Tennessee Titans face an opponent that does not have a winning record.

Prior to Sunday’s meeting with the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Stadium, the Titans had faced – in order – the Chicago Bears (5-3 at the time), Indianapolis Colts (5-3), Baltimore Ravens (6-3), the Colts (7-3) again and the Cleveland Browns (8-3). They won three of those five.

That stretch was preceded by a trip to Cincinnati, which was 1-5-1. Of course, things did not work out well in that one.

Tennessee will have to do better this time.

TOP STORYLINES

• Jacksonville has lost 11 straight, which is the NFL’s second-longest active losing streak. Only the New York Jets, at 0-12, have gone longer without a victory. The Jaguars’ last two defeats were by a combined points, and their defense has held five straight opponents to fewer than 30 points.

• The Titans have won six of the last seven in the series and eight of the last 10. Their 33-30 victory over Jacksonville in Week 2 gives them a chance to sweep the season series for the third time in four years.

• Quarterback Ryan Tannehill tied his career-high with four touchdown passes in the season’s first meeting. In last year’s second meeting, he ran for two touchdowns for the only time in his career. Much attention will be paid to Derrick Henry, but Tannehill could be the difference-maker in this one.

WORDS OF WISDOM

“It’s going to be a chippy game. It’s going to be scrappy. It’s going to be dirty, and that’s what you’ve got to expect. … Fans don’t need to hear what’s being said on that field. It’s just one of them type games.” – Tennessee tight end Jonnu Smith.

On to kickoff.

FIRST QUARTER

Jacksonville gets the ball to start, and the opening kickoff is a touchback.

(9:20) DaQuan Jones blocks a 53-yard field goal attempt and keeps Jacksonville from taking the early lead. The defense allowed the Jaguars to convert their first two third-down opportunities but finally held and forced a field goal attempt.

(8:39) A.J. Brown with a ridiculous one-handed catch off a flea-flicker. The play goes for 37 yards and a touchdown. Add that one to the second-year receiver’s ever-expanding highlight reel. Scoring drive: 3 plays, 57 yards, 1:12. TENNESSEE 7, JACKSONVILLE 0

Of course, that is the same A.J. Brown who has had an issue with drops in the last few weeks.

That is Brown’s ninth receiving touchdown of the season. That is one more than he had last season and the most since Rishard Matthews had nine in 2016.

(6:30) The Jaguars’ second possession starts with a 22-yard reception by Laviska Shenault Jr. but goes backward from there, thanks to a 1-yard run, a false start penalty and two incomplete passes. Jacksonville punts again. Tennessee’s ball at its own 22.

(5:10) What have you done for me lately? A.J. Brown with a drop on third-and-2.

(5:05) Special teams bail out Brown with a fake punt. Safety Amani Hooker takes a direct snap and rushes for four yards around left end. The offense comes back on the field.

(3:20) Ryan Tannehill under heavy pressure on consecutive drop-backs. Both result in incomplete passes, and this time the Titans really are forced to punt.

(1:57) Rashaan Evans starts to blitz, drops into coverage and nearly has an interception on third-and-4. Jacksonville goes three-and-out and is forced to punt for the second time in this quarter.

The Jaguars only punted twice in the Week 2 game at Nashville.

(0:00) End of the first quarter. Titans have a 93-69 edge in total offense, but the Jaguars had the ball for 8:49 of the quarter.

SECOND QUARTER

(12:26) Ben Jones is down and trainers are attending to him.

Jamil Douglas replaces Jones with the offense threatening. It is second-and-4 at the Jaguars’ 23.

(11:38) Jones returns after missing one play, a 6-yard run by Henry for a first down.

(10:10) Corey Davis has his first catch of the day but gains just 10 yards on third-and-12 from the Jacksonville 19. The offense hurries up to the line of scrimmage and hands it off to … Jeremy McNichols (who else?) Jacksonville stops him for a 2-yard loss. Turnover on downs.

(5:53) Malcolm Butler breaks up a third-down pass to D.J. Chark. Jaguars only got as far as their 38 before they had to punt.

(4:22) A shot completion to Corey Davis turns into a disaster when Davis fumbles, and the Jaguars recover. It is Jacksonville’s ball at the Tennessee 40.

This is the first time since the opening possession that the Jaguars have been on the Titans’ side of the field.

(3:32) Jacksonville gains just five yards on three plays and is forced to attempt a 53-yard field goal for the second time today. Aldrick Rosas makes this one. Scoring drive: 4 plays, 5 yards. 0:55. TENNESSEE 7, JACKSONVILLE 3