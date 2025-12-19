Titans Could Get Win vs. Chiefs Without Patrick Mahomes

The Tennessee Titans are getting ready for their Week 16 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs, who won't have Patrick Mahomes after he tore his ACL in their most recent loss against the Los Angeles Chargers.

With the game getting closer, here's a look at what the members of the Tennessee Titans On SI staff think of what will happen in the game:

Jeremy Brener

It's super tempting to pick the Titans to beat the Chiefs this week. There's plenty of reasons why it could very well happen with Patrick Mahomes headlining an absolutely long laundry list of key players out for the Chiefs.

That being said, this is the 2-12 Titans we are talking about, who are looking for their first win at home all season. The Titans have shown flashes in the past few weeks and they have the tools that can beat the Chiefs, but ultimately I think Kansas City will have just enough firepower that can withstand Tennessee's charge that has kept some of these games close in the past few weeks.

Prediction: Chiefs 20, Titans 13

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes throws a pass during the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers. | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Jordon Lawrenz

If you asked me five weeks ago if the Titans had a shot to beat the Chiefs I’d laugh in your face. This week? Things are much, much different. Cam Ward is still far from perfect, but he’s been a baller these past few weeks.

The numbers may not reflect that, but the potential is through the roof. If Tony Pollard runs through this Chiefs defense, I’m not worried at all. There’s a real shot the Titans could win by 10-13 points, but I won’tbe THAT adventurous.

Prediction: 49ers 30, Titans 20

Lane Mills

If you'd seen a prediction for a Titans win over the Kansas City Chiefs last year, you'd have likely dubbed that person as a maniac and gone about your day. Yet, with Mahomes out and KC having a down year, the time appears nigh for such an outcome.

Especially given Tennessee’s winless record at home this season so far - and head coach Mike McCoy’s insistence upon changing that - the Titans appear in good standing to keep the Chiefs down. If the offense can continue to score and, on the other side of the ball, the defense keeps backup passer Gardner Minshew in check, this may truly be the Titans game to lose in front of their home crowd.

Prediction: Titans 24, Chiefs 17

