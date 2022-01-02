Skip to main content
    •
    January 2, 2022
    SUBSCRIBE
    Titans Double Up on Division Titles
    Updated:
    Original:

    Titans Double Up on Division Titles

    For the first time since the AFL-NFL merger in 1970, the franchise has finished first in consecutive seasons.
    Author:

    George Walker IV / Tennessean.com / USA Today Network

    For the first time since the AFL-NFL merger in 1970, the franchise has finished first in consecutive seasons.

    NASHVILLE – For the Tennessee Titans – and their earlier incarnation, the Houston Oilers -- division titles hardly have been plentiful.

    Since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger, the franchise has finished first just six times.

    Make it seven. The Titans clinched the AFC South for the second consecutive year with their 34-3 victory over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday at Nissan Stadium. At 11-5, Tennessee is now guaranteed to win it outright because the Indianapolis Colts lost 23-20 to the Las Vega Raiders on a last-second field goal.

    It is the first time as an NFL franchise that Tennessee has finished first in consecutive years. The Titans won two in three years in 2000 and 2002, and the then-Oilers did the same in 1991 and 1993. In the franchise’s earliest days as one of the founding members of the AFL, Houston finished first in each of its first three seasons (1960-62) and again in 1967.

    As an NFL team, the Oilers often played second fiddle to the great Pittsburgh Steelers teams of the 1970s and 1980s. Since the creation of the AFC South in 2002, the Titans rarely got the best of the Colts, particularly when Peyton Manning and Andrew Luck were the quarterbacks.

    A first-place finish, however, has not been a harbinger of postseason success. The Titans got past the divisional round only once in the six tries to date. Four times they were one-and-done, including last season when they fell 20-13 to the Baltimore Ravens in the wild card round and in 2008 when they had the NFL’s best regular-season record.

    Read More

    A rundown at the Tennessee Titans’ first-place finishes as an NFL franchise and how they fared in the postseason in each of those years: 

    YearDivisionRecordPlayoffs

    1991

    Central

    11-5

    Lost in Divisional Round

    1993

    Central

    12-4

    Lost in Divisional Round

    2000

    Central

    13-3

    Lost in Divisional Round

    2002

    South

    11-5

    Lost in AFC Championship

    2008

    South

    13-3

    Lost in Divisional Round

    2020

    South

    11-5

    Lost in Wild Card Round

    2021

    South

    11-5-*

    TBD

    (•-one game remains)

    “We always talk about you have to be playing your best football late, and the teams that do that are the ones that get into the tournament,” coach Mike Vrabel said recently. “And we always want to try to be one of those football teams.”

    With the victory, the Titans have won consecutive games for the first time in more than a month. This one followed their 20-17 triumph over the San Francisco 49ers a week earlier. Before that, they lost three of four.

    Last season, the Titans won three of their last four and five of their final seven to finish in a tie with the Colts. Then, they claimed the top spot by virtue of the better division record.

    All that remains on the current schedule is a trip to Houston and an opportunity to finish as the No. 1 seed in the AFC. Thanks to Cincinnati’s 34-31 victory over Kansas City, Tennessee needs only to win against the Texans.

    Tennessee Titans linebacker Harold Landry III (58) celebrates after sacking Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) during the third quarter at Nissan Stadium Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022 in Nashville, Tenn.
    Game Day

    Titans Double Up on Division Titles

    52 seconds ago
    Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) takes a selfie with fans before facing the Miami Dolphins at Nissan Stadium Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022 in Nashville, Tenn.
    Game Day

    Titans-Dolphins Live Updates, Analysis

    9 minutes ago
    Nissan Stadium is seen in Nashville, Tenn., on Dec. 8, 2021.
    Game Day

    Titans-Dolphins Inactives

    4 hours ago
    Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Larrell Murchison (91) walks off of the field after their game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
    News

    One Ruled Out With Injury After All

    22 hours ago
    Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz (2) runs the ball while Tennessee Titans outside linebacker Bud Dupree (48) and defensive end Denico Autry (96) defend in the second half at Lucas Oil Stadium.
    GM Report

    COVID Update: Three Activated, Three Unavailable for Sunday

    23 hours ago
    Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores talks with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) during a timeout during the second half of a game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
    News

    Quotebook: Dolphins Players, Coaches on Facing Titans

    Jan 1, 2022
    Tennessee Titans linebacker David Long (51) leaves the field before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Nissan Stadium.
    News

    The Other Guy Acquired in Tannehill Trade

    Jan 1, 2022
    Tennessee Titans running back D'Onta Foreman (7) looks on from the sidelines against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first quarter at Heinz Field.
    News

    Playing Keep-Away With COVID

    Dec 31, 2021