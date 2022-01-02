Titans Double Up on Division Titles

NASHVILLE – For the Tennessee Titans – and their earlier incarnation, the Houston Oilers -- division titles hardly have been plentiful.

Since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger, the franchise has finished first just six times.

Make it seven. The Titans clinched the AFC South for the second consecutive year with their 34-3 victory over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday at Nissan Stadium. At 11-5, Tennessee is now guaranteed to win it outright because the Indianapolis Colts lost 23-20 to the Las Vega Raiders on a last-second field goal.

It is the first time as an NFL franchise that Tennessee has finished first in consecutive years. The Titans won two in three years in 2000 and 2002, and the then-Oilers did the same in 1991 and 1993. In the franchise’s earliest days as one of the founding members of the AFL, Houston finished first in each of its first three seasons (1960-62) and again in 1967.

As an NFL team, the Oilers often played second fiddle to the great Pittsburgh Steelers teams of the 1970s and 1980s. Since the creation of the AFC South in 2002, the Titans rarely got the best of the Colts, particularly when Peyton Manning and Andrew Luck were the quarterbacks.

A first-place finish, however, has not been a harbinger of postseason success. The Titans got past the divisional round only once in the six tries to date. Four times they were one-and-done, including last season when they fell 20-13 to the Baltimore Ravens in the wild card round and in 2008 when they had the NFL’s best regular-season record.

A rundown at the Tennessee Titans’ first-place finishes as an NFL franchise and how they fared in the postseason in each of those years:

Year Division Record Playoffs 1991 Central 11-5 Lost in Divisional Round 1993 Central 12-4 Lost in Divisional Round 2000 Central 13-3 Lost in Divisional Round 2002 South 11-5 Lost in AFC Championship 2008 South 13-3 Lost in Divisional Round 2020 South 11-5 Lost in Wild Card Round 2021 South 11-5-* TBD

(•-one game remains)

“We always talk about you have to be playing your best football late, and the teams that do that are the ones that get into the tournament,” coach Mike Vrabel said recently. “And we always want to try to be one of those football teams.”

With the victory, the Titans have won consecutive games for the first time in more than a month. This one followed their 20-17 triumph over the San Francisco 49ers a week earlier. Before that, they lost three of four.

Last season, the Titans won three of their last four and five of their final seven to finish in a tie with the Colts. Then, they claimed the top spot by virtue of the better division record.

All that remains on the current schedule is a trip to Houston and an opportunity to finish as the No. 1 seed in the AFC. Thanks to Cincinnati’s 34-31 victory over Kansas City, Tennessee needs only to win against the Texans.