Gordon to be Active Against Bills

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans are elevating wide receiver Josh Gordon from the practice squad for Monday's game against Buffalo, a source confirmed.

The NFL Network first reported the move.

Gordon is added to the roster as a standard elevation, as opposed to a permanent promotion to the 53-man roster. Teams can elevate practice-squad players up to three times during the season without those players needing to clear waivers when they return to the practice squad, which happens automatically the day after the game.

The elevation of Gordon (6-foot-3, 224 pounds) may be an indication that rookie receiver Kyle Philips is unable to play. Philips, who led the Titans with six catches for 66 yards in Week 1, was listed as questionable with a shoulder injury suffered in the loss to the New York Giants.

This will be the latest opportunity for Gordon, 31, who had 87 catches for a league-high 1,646 yards along with nine touchdowns in 2013. The talented receiver has not had more than 41 catches in a season since then and has been suspended six times by the NFL – causing him to miss three entire seasons.

He played 12 games for Kansas City last season, catching five passes for 32 yards and a touchdown. Gordon was released by the Chiefs before the 2022 season, and signed with the Titans’ practice squad.

“Josh is continuing to improve and understand how we do things in our offense, the terminology and where he wants to play,” coach Mike Vrabel said Saturday. “It has been good. That is what we ask all of those guys on the practice squad, is to prepare as starters each and every week. All of those guys are trying to do that.”

Gordon said Friday he was pleased with the progress he’d made during his tenure on the practice squad.

“It’s gone pretty good,” Gordon said. “Relative to where I am right now, the second week, I think I’m picking it up at a pretty good pace right now. From opportunities I’ve been given at practice and what they’ve been asking me to do, I’ve been just trying to key in and know my position, know my place when I’m called and when I’m ready. So far so good on that note.”

Gordon said he’d received positive feedback from the coaches.

“Yeah, I think so,” Gordon said. “Just a constant display of effort is what they’re trying to see, guys going hard, going 110 percent. Long as I match that intensity, don’t think I have a problem.”

Gordon didn’t know Friday whether he’d be elevated, but said he would be prepared.

“If they need me,” Gordon said, “I’ll be ready if they call me.”