Two From Practice Squad Elevated for Opener

The Tennessee Titans apparently feel pretty good about the state of their offense and their defense.

Special teams, however, could use some help, franchise officials decided on Saturday.

Linebacker Joe Jones and running back Trenton Cannon were designated as standard elevations from the practice squad to the active roster for Sunday’s season-opener against the New York Giants at Nissan Stadium (3:25 p.m., Fox, fubo TV). As such, both players are eligible to be included among the 48 active players for the contest, but they will revert to the active roster on Monday.

Jones has been almost exclusively a special teams player throughout his career, which includes four seasons with the Denver Broncos (2017-20) and one with Tennessee (2021). He notched five tackles on special teams in nine games played last season.

He fills a need created by Friday’s decision to place rookie linebacker Chance Campbell on injured reserve. In addition to his role on special teams, Jones will be a backup at inside linebacker. He finished second on the defense with 16 tackles during the preseason.

Cannon was signed as a free-agent during the offseason to bolster special teams. In 46 games for four teams over four seasons, he has averaged 23.2 yards on 32 kickoff returns and has made 32 tackles on special teams. He averaged 25.0 yards on two kickoff returns during the preseason.

With four running backs on the active roster (Derrick Henry, Dontrell Hilliard, Hassan Haskins and Julius Chestnut) along with fullback Tory Carter, there likely will be little opportunity for him to contribute on offense. Given that he can cover and return kicks, though, it is likely that Cannon will be among the Titans’ busiest special teams performers.