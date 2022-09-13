Two From Defense Out for the Season

NASHVILLE – The Titans’ injured reserve list is growing quickly.

The team placed defensive lineman Da’Shawn Hand and defensive back A.J. Moore on injured reserve on Tuesday, where they joined five other players – linebacker Harold Landry, defensive back Elijah Molden, linebacker Chase Campbell, wide receiver Racey McMath and tight end Tommy Hudson.

In addition, linebacker Monty Rice and kicker Caleb Shudak are on the team’s reserve/PUP list.

Hand is expected to miss the season after undergoing surgery for a torn quad muscle, per The NFL Network.

Moore (pictured) is also expected to miss the year due to an ankle injury, per paulkuharsky.com.

Landry is sidelined for the 2022 season after tearing an ACL in practice leading up to the season opener.

All players added to injured reserve after rosters were reduced to the regular-season limit of 53 players must miss at least four games. The same holds true for Rice and Shudak on reserve/PUP.

Hand was part of a deep group of defensive linemen for the Titans, but played just two snaps Sunday against the New York Giants before he was hurt.

Moore was expected to see significant special-teams action for the Titans this season but was injured after just five special-teams snaps against the Giants.

The Titans currently have 51 players on the team’s 53-man roster.

Should the team look to the practice squad, there are at least three players that might take Hand’s spot: Larrell Murchison, Sam Okuayinonu and Jayden Peevy. The 6-foot-2, 297-pound Murchison, a fifth-round pick of the Titans in 2020, is the most experienced. He’s played 21 games for Tennessee over the past two years, making five starts and totaling 13 tackles. The other players were signed as undrafted free agents this year.

There are also practice-squad possibilities at defensive back, including Chris Jackson, Theo Jackson and Nate Brooks. Chris Jackson, a 2020 seventh-round pick, has played 23 games and made six starts for the Titans. Theo Jackson, who graduated from Nashville’s Overton High and the University of Tennessee, was a sixth-round pick this year.

Brooks was just signed Tuesday. He has four games of NFL experience, including two starts. Brooks had three stints on the Titans’ practice squad in 2021.