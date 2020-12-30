Practice Squad Wide Receiver Returns from COVID Reserve List

Cody Hollister has appeared in two games this season but was unavailable for the last two due to the coronavirus.

The Tennessee Titans activated practice squad wide receiver Cody Hollister from the COVID-19 reserve list Wednesday.

That was a bit of good news after the placekicker Stephen Gostkowski and punter Brett Kern were added to the COVID-19 reserve list on Monday and Tuesday, respectively.

Hollister was placed on that list Dec. 19 and was unavailable for the last two games.

His return to the practice squad gives Tennessee (10-5) another option at wide receiver while Adam Humphries remains on injured reserve. He is one of three wide receivers currently on the practice squad. The other two, Rashard Davis and Chester Rogers, have not appeared in a game for the Titans this season.

The active roster includes five wide receivers.

Hollister started the season on the active roster but has been on the practice squad since Week 2. He played in the season-opener against Denver and was a gameday addition to the active roster Oct. 13 against Buffalo. The latter was in the thick of the Titans’ COVID-19 outbreak.

In those games, the 27-year-old played 31 snaps on offense and caught one pass for 12 yards. He also logged 13 snaps on special teams.

Undrafted out of Arkansas in 2017, he made his NFL debut in 2019 with the Titans and ultimately appeared in five contests. On Dec. 1, 2019 at Indianapolis (his second NFL game), Hollister played just two snaps on offense and caught two passes for 13 yards.

The Titans will conclude the 2020 season Sunday with a game at Houston against the Texans. Tennessee will have a chance to win the AFC South and/or secure its third playoff berth in four years.