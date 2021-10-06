October 6, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsGM ReportGame DayCenter Stage+SI TIXSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Have Injury Issues Cost Darrynton Evans His Role?

Have Injury Issues Cost Darrynton Evans His Role?

The 2020 draft pick was designated to return to practice Wednesday, but Jeremy McNichols has spent the past couple weeks doing what coaches expect of Evans.
Author:
Publish date:

George Walker IV / Tennessean.com via Imagn Content Services, LLC

The 2020 draft pick was designated to return to practice Wednesday, but Jeremy McNichols has spent the past couple weeks doing what coaches expect of Evans.

NASHVILLE – It likely is just a coincidence. However, it is noteworthy that the Tennessee Titans designated running back Darrynton Evans for return to practice on Wednesday.

Coaches and team medical personnel now have a three-week window to evaluate the 2020 third-round draft pick while he remains on injured reserve, where he has been since the start of the regular season.

The move comes in the wake of running back Jeremy McNichols’ emergence as a viable – and productive – option in the passing game.

McNichols set career-highs with eight receptions for 74 yards in Sunday’s overtime loss to the New York Jets and is now Tennessee’s leading receiver on the year with 15 catches for 134 yards and one touchdown. Plus, he has served as the Titans’ primary kickoff return man for the last two games.

Evans was drafted with the idea that he would be a third-down/change-of-pace back who could factor in the passing game and challenge defenses with the sort of quickness and elusiveness that Derrick Henry does not possess. There were even times during the offseason that Evans practiced with wide receivers in order to focus on his route-running and pass-catching.

He also was a leading candidate each of the last two years to serve as the Titans’ primary kickoff return man.

To date, Evans has played in just five games. He missed the first two in 2020 and then went on injured reserve in Week 5 due to a recurring hamstring injury. He has spent the first four weeks of this season on injured reserve, again with a hamstring injury.

He has caught just two passes for 27 yards and a touchdown and has run the ball 14 times for 54 yards. He also has returned nine kickoffs for an average of 22.9 yards per return.

Given McNichols’ continued development (he also has six carries for 29 yards this season) it is fair to wonder that once Evans is returned to the active roster – whenever that is – whether his job – as it was imagined in the last two offseasons – is even available at this point or if he will have to find a new way to get on the field.

Tennessee Titans running back Darrynton Evans (32) runs up the field during a training camp practice at Saint Thomas Sports Park Monday, Aug. 2, 2021 in Nashville, Tenn.
GM Report

Have Injury Issues Cost Darrynton Evans His Role?

31 seconds ago
The New York Jets take down Tennessee Titans quarterback, Ryan Tannehill.
News

Plenty of Blame to Go Around for Sack Issues

19 hours ago
Tennessee Titans outside linebacker John Simon (59) hydrates on a extremely hot day during training camp at Saint Thomas Sports Park.
GM Report

Search for Outside Linebacker Help Continues

22 hours ago
Tennessee Titans center Ben Jones (60) returns to play after being injured earlier in their game against the Jets at MetLife Stadium Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021 in East Rutherford, N.J.
News

Aging Linemen Face Mounting Aches, Pains

Oct 4, 2021
Tennessee Titans corner back Caleb Farley (3) before the game against the Chicago Bears at Nissan Stadium.
News

When Will the 2021 Draft Class Deliver?

Oct 5, 2021
Tennessee Titan quarterback had a hard time against Bryce Huff and the New York Jets defense.
News

Pro Football Focus Grades: Low Marks for Offensive Linemen

Oct 4, 2021
Tennessee Titans kicker Randy Bullock (14) watches as he misses a field goal in overtime as the Titans lose to the Jets at MetLife Stadium Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021 in East Rutherford, N.J.
Game Day

Jets 27, Titans 24 (OT): Moments That Mattered

Oct 3, 2021
New York Jets quarterback, Zach Wilson, won his first game, Sunday, October 3, 2021.
Game Day

Defense Misses Its Chance to Win the Day

Oct 3, 2021
Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) picks up a first down during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021 in East Rutherford, N.J.
Game Day

For Once, A Big Day for Henry for Naught

Oct 3, 2021