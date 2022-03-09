Skip to main content
Player(s)
Nick Westbrook
Team(s)
Tennessee Titans

Westbrook-Ikhine Gets Chance to Build on 2021 Breakthrough

A one-year contract for 2022 means the team's second-most productive wide receiver last season will be back for his third NFL season.

In agreeing to terms with wide receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine on a one-year deal, the Tennessee Titans formally ensured that one of their most improved players of 2021 will return for 2022.

Westbrook-Ikhine would have been an exclusive rights free agent next week had he not signed, which still would have allowed the Titans to bring him back for a year at the league minimum. Exclusive rights free agents cannot negotiate with other teams.

Originally signed as an undrafted free agent out of Indiana in 2020, Westbrook-Ikhine blossomed in his second season. With Julio Jones sitting out seven games, Westbrook-Ikhine stepped into a prominent role, finishing second on the Titans in receptions (38), receiving yards (476) and touchdown catches (four). He averaged 12.5 yards per reception, and 23 of his 38 catches went for first downs.

His two most productive games were against Houston in 2021. In a November loss to the Texans, he caught seven passes for 107 yards. In the Titans’ season-ending win over Houston, Westbrook-Ikhine caught four passes for 78 yards and a touchdown.

The 2021 numbers represented huge jumps from 2020, when Westbrook-Ikhine caught three passes for 33 yards.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The 6-foot-2, 215-pound Westbrook-Ikhine also drew praise for his versatility -- as he was used at all three receiver spots – and his run-blocking ability. Just for good measure, he was on the field for 172 special-teams snaps last season, and he’s totaled five special-teams tackles in his first two seasons.

While Westbrook-Ikhine will return next season, along with the Titans’ top receiver, A.J. Brown, there is still one significant question that has to be answered at the position. The future of Jones is cloudy, after the 33-year-old recorded career lows of 31 catches, 434 yards and one touchdown in his first season with the Titans.

Jones is scheduled to count $14.3 million against the salary cap next season. But if the Titans designate Jones as a post-June 1 cut, the team will clear $11.5 million of cap room.

Other Titans wide receivers under contract for 2022 include a pair of 2021 draft picks – fourth-round selection Dez Fitzpatrick and sixth-round pick Racey McMath – as well as Mason Kinsey, Cody Hollister and Josh Malone.

The Titans will likely look to bolster the receiving corps through the draft and/or free agency. Tennessee averaged just 201.1 yards through the air in 2021, which ranked 24th in the league.

Nick WestbrookTennessee Titans

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine (15) makes a catch against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the second half at Nissan Stadium.
GM Report

Westbrook-Ikhine Gets Chance to Build on 2021 Breakthrough

By John Glennon1 minute ago
Tennessee Titans quarterback Logan Woodside (5) after a play near the goal line during the first half against the Chicago Bears at Nissan Stadium.
GM Report

Titans Stand Pat at Backup Quarterback

By David Boclair22 minutes ago
Tennessee Titans linebacker Derick Roberson (50) runs off the field after warmups before the game against the Cleveland Browns at Nissan Stadium.
News

Report: Outside Linebacker Won't Be Back

By David Boclair1 hour ago
Tennessee Titans nose tackle Teair Tart (93) celebrates after a win against the Buffalo Bills at Nissan Stadium.
GM Report

Defensive Lineman Returns on One-year Deal

By David Boclair2 hours ago
Tennessee Titans linebacker Harold Landry III (58) celebrates a sack during the first quarter of an AFC divisional playoff game at Nissan Stadium Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022 in Nashville, Tenn.
GM Report

Landry Locked Up With Long-Term Deal

By David Boclair16 hours ago
Tennessee Titans linebacker Harold Landry III (58) during AFC practice at the Las Vegas Ballpark.
News

Landry One Step Closer to Free Agency

By John Glennon19 hours ago
Indianapolis Colts tight end Jack Doyle (84) stiff arms Tennessee Titans inside linebacker Wesley Woodyard (59) at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, on Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018.
News

Could-Have-Been Titans Star Retires

By David BoclairMar 7, 2022
Tennessee Titans linebacker Harold Landry (58) after a win against the Indianapolis Colts at Nissan Stadium.
News

Paying Landry Not Titans' Only Option

By John GlennonMar 7, 2022