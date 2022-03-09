Westbrook-Ikhine Gets Chance to Build on 2021 Breakthrough

A one-year contract for 2022 means the team's second-most productive wide receiver last season will be back for his third NFL season.

In agreeing to terms with wide receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine on a one-year deal, the Tennessee Titans formally ensured that one of their most improved players of 2021 will return for 2022.

Westbrook-Ikhine would have been an exclusive rights free agent next week had he not signed, which still would have allowed the Titans to bring him back for a year at the league minimum. Exclusive rights free agents cannot negotiate with other teams.

Originally signed as an undrafted free agent out of Indiana in 2020, Westbrook-Ikhine blossomed in his second season. With Julio Jones sitting out seven games, Westbrook-Ikhine stepped into a prominent role, finishing second on the Titans in receptions (38), receiving yards (476) and touchdown catches (four). He averaged 12.5 yards per reception, and 23 of his 38 catches went for first downs.

His two most productive games were against Houston in 2021. In a November loss to the Texans, he caught seven passes for 107 yards. In the Titans’ season-ending win over Houston, Westbrook-Ikhine caught four passes for 78 yards and a touchdown.

The 2021 numbers represented huge jumps from 2020, when Westbrook-Ikhine caught three passes for 33 yards.

The 6-foot-2, 215-pound Westbrook-Ikhine also drew praise for his versatility -- as he was used at all three receiver spots – and his run-blocking ability. Just for good measure, he was on the field for 172 special-teams snaps last season, and he’s totaled five special-teams tackles in his first two seasons.

While Westbrook-Ikhine will return next season, along with the Titans’ top receiver, A.J. Brown, there is still one significant question that has to be answered at the position. The future of Jones is cloudy, after the 33-year-old recorded career lows of 31 catches, 434 yards and one touchdown in his first season with the Titans.

Jones is scheduled to count $14.3 million against the salary cap next season. But if the Titans designate Jones as a post-June 1 cut, the team will clear $11.5 million of cap room.

Other Titans wide receivers under contract for 2022 include a pair of 2021 draft picks – fourth-round selection Dez Fitzpatrick and sixth-round pick Racey McMath – as well as Mason Kinsey, Cody Hollister and Josh Malone.

The Titans will likely look to bolster the receiving corps through the draft and/or free agency. Tennessee averaged just 201.1 yards through the air in 2021, which ranked 24th in the league.