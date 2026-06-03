Titans Offensive Line: What to Know About Each Player on the Roster

The Tennessee Titans haven't always been known to have a great offensive line. In fact, that's the part of the team that's been one of the biggest weaknesses over the last several seasons.

However, there's reason to believe the unit could be improved in 2026. Whether it be young guys taking a step forward or new additions outperforming expectations, there are things to be excited about. Today, let's go through each offensive lineman on the Titans' roster and reveal what we know.

Dan Moore Jr.

Sep 14, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA;Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Dan Moore Jr. (75) before the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

2025 was the first year for the Titans having Dan Moore Jr. at left tackle. Moore signed a massive contract with the team ahead of that season, and it's safe to say he underperformed in his first season. The veteran allowed eight sacks and was penalized seven times.

However, Moore had to match up with some elite edge rushers, and pretty much every aspect of the offense struggled. There's reason to believe Moore can look better in Year 2 with a better supporting cast. That's certainly the hope, considering the Titans haven't added any competition at the spot.

Peter Skoronski

Nov 10, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Morgan Fox (56) and Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Peter Skoronski (77) during the fourth quarter at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Peter Skoronski is the anchor of this line and easily the best overall player. The Titans picked up Skoronski's fifth-year option and should be working on a long-term extension with the guard. Skoronski could potentially be an All-Pro in 2026.

There's nothing to worry about at left guard for the foreseeable future.

Austin Schlottmann

Austin Schlottmann is currently the favorite to start at center. The veteran has experience playing for Brian Daboll, so the hope is he can thrive in a familiar system and man the center spot for at least this season.

I recently made the case for Schlottmann being an upgrade over previous starting center Lloyd Cushenberry.

Jackson Slater

Tennessee Titans guard Jackson Slater (64) leaves the field after the loss against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jackson Slater is probably the favorite to start at right guard but there's a tough competition going on. Slater has fans in the building and he's arguably the biggest X-factor on the line in 2026. If Slater can be an average or above-average starter, this line should be in good shape.

Slater had a very solid 79.2 pass blocking grade in 2025, albeit in a small sample size.

JC Latham

Nov 30, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans offensive tackle JC Latham (55) attempts to slow down Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Josh Hines-Allen (41) during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

JC Latham really needs to take a step forward in 2026. There were positive signs in 2025, but he has yet to prove he was worth an early first-round pick. I don't want to say it's a make-or-break year just yet, but Latham could quiet the doubters with a strong showing.

The Alabama product doesn't have any competition at RT, so the Titans clearly believe in him.

Pat Coogan

Pat Coogan was added in the sixth round of the 2026 NFL Draft. Coogan anchored the national title-winning Indiana offensive line and there's reason to believe in his future as a solid starter. I won't be surprised if Coogan challenges Schlottmann for the starting center job.

Coogan may not beat Schlottmann out, but he has a chance to be the long-term starter at center.

Fernando Carmona

Fernando Carmona was the other lineman drafted by the Titans in 2026. Carmona is a tough, physical guard who has also played some center. Carmona will make the team in 2026 and should compete with Slater for the RG spot.

Expect Carmona to be a solid depth option with the talent to compete for a starting guard spot.

Cordell Volson

Cincinnati Bengals halfback Chase Brown (30) and guard Cordell Volson (67) celebrate Brown’s touchdown in the 4th quarter Sunday October 6, 2024 at Payor Stadium. The Bengals lost to Baltimore Ravens 41-38 in overtime. | Cara Owsley/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Cordell Volson was added on a low-risk, one-year deal this offseason to compete at right guard. Volson has 48 career starts under his belt, with mixed results. The guard missed the entire 2025 season, so it's been a while since he's seen the field.

Volson could end up as the starter at RG or he could be a preseason cut. There are a wide range of outcomes for the veteran, it just depends on his preseason.

Austin Deculus

Austin Deculus is another veteran who was added on a one-year deal this offseason. Deculus will compete for the swing tackle job, and he does have more experience than the other backup tackles on the roster.

The only problem is, Deculus was statistically one of the worst tackles in the league in 2025. Expect the team to add competition before the preseason.

Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson

Jul 23, 2025; Nashville, TN, USA; Tennessee Titans tackle Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson (78) is made to carry several helmets during training camp at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson went undrafted in 2025 but made the Titans as a depth tackle. He's back in 2026 competing for the swing tackle spot again, and he definitely has a solid shot of once again making the cut.

Like I mentioned above, I expect the Titans to bring in another tackle soon.

Aamil Wagner

Tennessee Titans offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo works with Tennessee Titans tackle Aamil Wagner (69) during the Titans Rookie Camp Day 2 at Vanderbilt Health Football Center in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, May 2, 2026. | DENNY SIMMONS / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As I've mentioned, the tackle depth isn't great. That means UDFA Aamil Wagner has a real shot to make the team. It was surprising that Wagner didn't get drafted, so I wouldn't be surprised if he separates himself from the pack this summer.

Wagner is a massive tackle with big-game experience and NFL strength. He's a name to watch.

Rasheed Miller

Rasheed Miller is another UDFA tackle with a shot to compete for the swing tackle job. Miller, like Wagner, had some good college experience and is a big, strong lineman. I think Wagner has the edge for now, but Miller is a candidate for a practice squad spot.

Garrett Dellinger

Garrett Dellinger was a seventh-round pick in 2025, and he appeared in one game for the Cleveland Browns in 2025. The LSU product is competing for a backup guard spot, but he has some stiff competition. He's got NFL size but has struggled with injuries in his career.

Trey Hill

Trey Hill spent the first four years of his career with the Cincinnati Bengals. The Georgia product played in 25 games and earned three starts with mixed results. Hill is worth keeping an eye on because he does have experience and can play guard or center.

Drew Moss

Aug 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers offensive lineman Drew Moss (55) watches the action in the first quarter against the Denver Broncos at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images | David Gonzales-Imagn Images

Drew Moss made the San Francisco 49ers as a UDFA in 2025 and appeared in five games with the team. Moss was claimed by the Titans last October, so he's been in the building for a minute, which should help. Like Dellinger and Hill, Moss is competing for a backup interior spot.

Ryan Hayes

Ryan Hayes was a seventh-round pick of the Miami Dolphins back in 2023, but he's only appeared in one NFL game so far. Hayes has bounced around practice squads and is fighting for a backup tackle job.