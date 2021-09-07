September 7, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsGM ReportGame DayCenter Stage+SI TIXSI.com
Search

Julio Jones Agrees to Restructured Contract

The Tennessee Titans freed up more than $11 million by turning most of the wide receiver's 2021 NFL salary into a bonus.
Author:
Publish date:

The Tennessee Titans freed up more than $11 million in salary cap space Tuesday when they restructured wide receiver Julio Jones’ contract.

ESPN’s Field Yates reported the move, which changed most of Jones’ 2021 salary into a signing bonus and added two voidable years (2024-25) to the end of the deal.

Jones’ salary cap number is now $4.1 million, down from the $15.3 million it was when the Titans acquired him in a trade with the Atlanta Falcons. At the time of the deal, the Titans reworked quarterback Ryan Tannehill’s contract in order to fit the seven-time Pro Bowler on to the roster.

Jones gets $14 million this year as a signing bonus, and – for salary cap purposes – that bonus is prorated over the remainder of the deal, including the voidable years, at $2.8 million per season. Tennessee gets $11.2 million of cap space.

Jones’ cap numbers in 2022 and 2023 are now $14.313 million, which is the sum of the prorated bonus plus his scheduled salary of $11.513 million.

According to OverTheCap.com, Tennessee now has $5,612,039 of salary-cap space, which is more than half of the teams in the NFL.

Jones missed significant time during training camp with an injury and did not play in any of the preseason games. He has taken part in workouts in recent days and is expected to play Sunday when Tennessee hosts the Arizona Cardinals in the season opener.

“It is important that we spend time together talking about the details of concepts,” offensive coordinator Todd Downing said recently. “I think that he has been working really hard in meetings, working with [wide receivers coach] Rob [Moore] and doing everything that he is able to do.”

That includes reworking his contract.

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Julio Jones (2) talks with general manager Jon Robinson during a training camp practice at Saint Thomas Sports Park Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021 in Nashville, Tenn.
GM Report

Julio Jones Agrees to Restructured Contract

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) greets Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) prior to their AFC Wild Card game against the Baltimore Ravens.
Center Stage+

Tennessee Titans 2021 Season Preview

Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Taylor Lewan (77) and guard Rodger Saffold (76) line up across from Denver Broncos defensive end Shelby Harris (96) in the first quarter at Empower Field at Mile High.
News

Lewan, Saffold Eager to Spend a Full Season Together

Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel walks the sideline during an NFL preseason game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021 in Tampa, Fla.
News

Podcast: Vrabel Nearly Fought a Fellow Staff Member Early in Coaching Career

Tennessee Titans free safety Kevin Byard (31) watches his teammates during a training camp practice at Saint Thomas Sports Park Friday, July 30, 2021 in Nashville, Tenn.
News

VIDEO: Byard Ready for Big Crowd at Nissan Stadium

Tennessee Titans tight end Geoff Swaim (87) goes through blocking drills during training camp at Saint Thomas Sports Park.
GM Report

COVID List Continues to Shrink

Former NFL and Tennessee Titans running back Eddie George addresses the audience as he is announced as the new head football coach for Tennessee State University at the Gentry Center Tuesday, April 13, 2021 in Nashville, Tenn.
News

Eddie George Loses Debut As College Coach

Titans head coach Mike Vrabel celebrates the team's win with cornerback Dane Cruikshank (29) at TIAA Bank Field Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn.
News

Roster Is Full, Not Set So Who Should Worry?

Tennessee Titans safety Amani Hooker (37) intercepts a pass intended for Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (19) during the fourth quarter at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020.
News

With Byard, Hooker -- Take Your Pick