Cam Ward Makes Bold Prediction on Titans Future

Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward has been in a difficult situation for his first season in the NFL.

Ward is being thrown into the fire without a fire extinguisher, and he's had to take some beatings over the course of the season. The way he has responded to this adversity has been a bit surprising at times, especially in his responses, but his latest comment could be the most bizarre one yet.

"I don't think I'll ever have a signature game in my career, honestly," Ward said via team reporter Jim Wyatt.

"Every game there's going to be some bad tape. Whether it's one play, two plays, from myself or another teammate. So I don't really try to chase having a perfect game. I try to just chase having a good play every play. Because at the end of the day, I'm going to have a bad play. I'm going to throw another interception. I'm going to fumble the ball again at some point in my career.

"So the more I can continue to stress myself, limit the little bad plays and just continue to build on what I already know, what I'm good at, and then just continue to put the ball in space to my playmakers, I think that will serve me better in the long term."

Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward runs with the ball during the third quarter against the San Francisco 49ers. | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Ward Has Own Path to Success

The good thing about Ward's trajectory so far in the NFL is that he's been able to do things his way, and that has added some comfort as he gets adjusted in the league. The problem is that the Titans have only won two games in 15 weeks, so his process is clearly not working at this point in his career.

Ward is not the reason behind all of the Titans' struggles. Though he hasn't done a whole lot to help the team win. Maybe when Ward tastes a little bit more success, he can dream bigger. But for now, he's focused on the fundamentals and helping his team win again.

"I just wake up and go about my business, honestly," Ward said via Wyatt. "I don't really see no pressure. I mean, I get to do something every day that I like to do. I'm going to always remember the hard times that I went through my rookie year.

"I'll remember the good plays that I made in my rookie year. I'll remember how many reporters came to report on the team one year. And I'll remember in the next couple of years when there's a lot more reporters out here trying to get footage on us.

"You've just got to continue to take your day by day process. We continue to feed into each other as the locker room, continue to give emphasis on the coaching staff, what we're looking for ahead. And we're ready to turn it back around."

The Titans have three games left in the season to try and give themselves some momentum going into the offseason, beginning in Week 16 against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!﻿