Vikings Sign Theo Jackson off Practice Squad

NASHVILLE – It’s been a promising and productive start to the season for the Tennessee Titans’ 2022 draft class.

But that group was reduced by one on Tuesday – from nine to eight – when the Minnesota Vikings signed safety Theo Jackson off the Titans’ practice squad.

One of the Titans’ two sixth-round picks last April, Jackson had extensive local ties, as he played at Nashville’s Overton High and the University of Tennessee.

Jackson was waived by the Titans before the start of this season and then signed to the team’s practice squad. Jackson was a standard election to the 53-man roster prior to the team’s Week 3 game against Indianapolis but did not play. He returned to the practice squad after that contest, which allowed the Vikings to sign him to Minnesota’s 53-man roster.

Tennessee had been one of the few NFL teams with two players from the same high school in one organization. Defensive back Ugo Amadi, another Overton product, is still with the Titans after the team acquired him from Philadelphia on Aug. 24.

The 24-year-old Jackson was thrilled to hear his name called by the local franchise last April and was excited about the potential of playing in front of friends and family at Nissan Stadium.

“I'm at my uncle's house [right now],” Jackson said at the time. “Funny thing with that is he is probably the biggest Tennessee fan. There are Tennessee jerseys everywhere. His whole downstairs is like Tennessee everything. So for me to get drafted to the Titans in that room, that was super special.”

Jackson and fellow sixth-round selection Chance Campbell – a linebacker – were the only two drafted Titans rookies who have not appeared in any of the team’s first five games.

Two members of that draft class, cornerback Roger McCreary and right tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere, are starters. Three others – wide receiver Treylon Burks, wide receiver Kyle Philips and tight end Chig Okonkwo – have a combined 22 catches for 256 yards and a touchdown. Running back Hassan Haskins has averaged 24.9 yards on seven kick returns, and quarterback Malik Willis got 17 snaps at the end of a blowout loss to Buffalo in Week 2.

In Minnesota, Jackson takes the roster spot of running back Ty Chandler, who was placed on injured reserve with a broken thumb. Coincidentally, Chandler is a Nashville native (Montgomery Bell Academy) and spent four seasons at the University. of Tennesse before he finished his college career at North Carolina.

He’ll give the Vikings more depth at safety, behind starters Harrison Smith and Camryn Bynum.

The team’s first-round pick, safety Lewis Cine, is out for the season after suffering a compound fracture to his lower left leg earlier this month.