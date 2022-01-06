Two Returned to Practice Squad

NASHVILLE – Two Tennessee Titans are back where they started.

Linebacker Joe Jones and cornerback Chris Jones were added to the practice squad, the team announced Thursday.

Both were there in the opening weeks of the season but were added to the active roster when injuries took a toll on their respective position groups. The Titans are now as healthy as they have been in some time, and the two Jones’ (no relation) were released on Tuesday as part of several roster moves.

Joe Jones appeared in nine games, primarily as a special teams performer. In fact, only five Titans have logged more special teams snaps this season, and he is tied for sixth on the team with five special teams tackles. In limited action with the defense (26 snaps), he still produced one tackle and two quarterback pressures.

He was added to the practice squad after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers cut him at the end of the preseason and signed to the active roster on Oct. 8.

Chris Jones played seven games and split his time between defense (83 snaps) and special teams (62 snaps). He was credited with six tackles, all on defense.

The Titans signed him in April, released him at the start of the regular season and immediately added him to the practice squad. He appeared in one contest as a gameday addition to the roster and was signed to the 53-man roster on Nov. 6.

With their returns, the practice squad is at the maximum 16 players.