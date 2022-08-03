Injuries Prompt a Pair of Roster Moves

NASHVILLE – Daniel Munyer walked off the practice field late in Tuesday’s training camp session.

It will be some time before the veteran offensive lineman is back on it.

Munyer, 30, who last appeared in a regular-season game for the Tennessee Titans in 2020, was placed on injured reserve Wednesday. The move means that the long-time backup will miss the entire regular season unless the team – at some point – waives him with an injury settlement and later re-signs him.

Also Wednesday, defensive back Terrell Bonds and offensive lineman Willie Wright were signed. Defensive back Chris Williamson was waived-injured.

In 2021, Munyer was placed on injured reserve at the start of the regular season, which allowed him to be returned to the active roster at some point. That happened on Nov. 1, two weeks after he was designated for return. Three days after that, he was waived and re-signed to the practice squad. He ultimately was added to the active roster for one contest – Week 16 against San Francisco – but did not play.

He first came to Tennessee midway through the 2019 season as a member of the practice squad, where he also spent all of 2020. Munyer appeared in three contests as a gameday elevation to the active roster.

Undrafted out of Colorado in 2015, he has played 20 career games for three franchises.

Wright (6-foot-3, 300 pounds) effectively fills Munyer’s roster spot. Undrafted in 2019 out of Tulsa, where he was a three-year starter at tackle, he has been an interior lineman in the NFL. He has spent time with three teams (Cleveland, Atlanta and Chicago) but has yet to play in the regular season.

Bonds (5-foot-8, 182 pounds) steps into Williamson’s spot. Also undrafted in 2019 (he played college football at Tennessee State), he is a veteran of two spring leagues, the AAF in 2018 and the USFL in 2022 and appeared in four games (one start) for the Baltimore Ravens in 2020. For his career, he has been credited with six tackles.