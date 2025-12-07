Titans Reveal Inactives vs. Browns

The Tennessee Titans are warming up in the cold weather as they get ready to take on the Cleveland Browns in their Week 14 matchup.

It's the coldest game of the season, so everyone will be warming up on the sidelines, but five players won't see the field today. Here's a look at who is active from the Titans against the Browns.

CB Jalyn Armour-Davis

Armour-Davis didn't practice all week after suffering an Achilles injury in the last game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The team's cornerback depth is already slim, so losing Armour-Davis is certainly a loss for the Titans.

Tennessee Titans cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis exits the field after the game against the New England Patriots | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

DB Jerrick Reed

After making his Titans debut just two weeks ago against his former team, the Seattle Seahawks, Reed has not been on the field for Tennessee. He is a healthy scratch once again as the Titans look for contributions from different safeties.

OL Drew Moss

Like Reed, Moss is a mid-season acquisition that has not seen the field as much as he could. Moss is still looking to make his Titans debut after spending the first part of his rookie season with the San Francisco 49ers.

OL Lloyd Cushenberry III

While he practiced in a limited fashion at the end of the week, Cushenberry is not playing against the Browns. Cushenberry suffered the injury back in Week 12 and did not play last week against the Jaguars.

With Cushenberry out, Corey Levin is going to get his second straight start to anchor the offensive line. Considering the fact that Myles Garrett is on the other side of the line of scrimmage, the Titans' offensive line will have its fair share of challenges against the Browns.

DT Shy Tuttle

Tuttle is currently in the league's concussion protocol and did not travel with the team to Cleveland. The Titans will rely a little bit extra on other defensive tackles, including T'Vondre Sweat and Jeffery Simmons.

Browns Inactives

The Browns are sitting running back Raheim Sanders, offensive lineman Wyatt Teller, offensive tackle Jack Conklin, wide receiver Jamari Thrash, tight end Brenden Bates and defensive tackle Adin Huntington.

Out of all of these inactive players, Conklin is the most notable. The former Titans offensive lineman is dealing with an elbow injury that will force him to the sidelines against his former team. With Teller also out, the Browns will be compromised in the trenches, so this is a chance for the Titans to take advantage in the game.

