Versatile Lineman Adds Depth on Offense
Versatile Lineman Adds Depth on Offense

Jamarco Jones played four of the five positions up front in four seasons with the Seattle Seahawks.

Mark J. Rebilas/USA Today Sports

Jamarco Jones played four of the five positions up front in four seasons with the Seattle Seahawks.

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans added some depth and versatility to the offensive line Monday, agreeing to terms with Seattle’s Jamarco Jones, a source confirmed.

ESPN reported terms of the contract at two years for $5.75 million, with $3.15 million guaranteed.

The 6-foot-4, 293-pound Jones was a fifth-round pick of the Seahawks in 2018 out of Ohio State. He’s played in 36 games over the past three seasons, making seven starts – two last year.

Jones played every offensive line position except for center during his time with the Seahawks. Over the past three seasons, he logged 233 snaps at left guard, 83 at left tackle, 335 at right guard and 85 at right tackle, per Pro Football Focus.

PFF gave him a 56.9 overall offensive grade last season – 60.3 as a run blocker and 54.6 as a pass blocker. In 100 offensive line snaps, Jones surrendered zero sacks, one quarterback hit and six pressures.

The Titans have a hole to fill at left guard after the team released veteran Rodger Saffold, who agreed to terms with Buffalo on Monday. Dillon Radunz, the team’s second-round pick in 2021, could compete for that position. But it’s no lock that Radunz will be the starter there. He was originally drafted as a right tackle, and coach Mike Vrabel said earlier this month that Radunz wasn’t immediately ready to be a starter.

Tennessee also is looking for a starting right tackle after the team chose not to tender an offer to David Quessenberry, a source confirmed. Jones has taken 85 snaps at that position over the past three seasons, but he’s been used much more often as a guard.

