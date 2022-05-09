Once Again, Cornerback Comes Back

NASHVILLE – Greg Mabin is one of those players who has been on and off the Tennessee Titans’ roster multiple times in recent seasons.

Days before the release of the 2022 NFL schedule, he is back on.

The Titans signed the veteran cornerback Monday, according to the league’s official transaction report. It is the fifth time in roughly 18 months that the franchise has added him either to the active roster or the practice squad. During that time, he also has been with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Arizona Cardinals.

Mabin played five games for Tennessee last season with two starts. His first start came days after he returned to the team for the fourth time. He was credited with 10 tackles and one pass defensed.

The Titans also signed him last May but released him before the end of training camp.

A rundown of Greg Mabin’s transactions with the Tennessee Titans:

• Sept. 21, 2020: Signed to the practice squad

• Oct. 20, 2020: Release from the practice squad

• Nov. 9, 2020: Signed to the practice squad

• Nov. 21, 202: Signed to the active roster from the practice squad

• Nov. 24, 2020: Released from the active roster

• May 6, 2021: Signed as a free agent

• Aug. 10, 2021: Released from the training camp roster

• Oct. 20, 2021: Signed to the active roster off Arizona’s practice squad

• May 9, 2022: Signed as a free agent

The 27-year-old adds a modicum of experience to a cornerback group flush with young talent, notably one 2020 draft pick (Kristian Fulton, second round), two 2021 draft picks (Caleb Farley first round and Elijah Molden, third round) and one 2022 draft pick (Roger McCreary, second round).

Undrafted in 2017, Mabin has appeared in 39 games (seven starts) with five franchises. He has been credited with 44 tackles, seven passes defensed, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.