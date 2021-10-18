    • October 18, 2021
    Kristian Fulton, Amani Hooker, Tory Carter

    One Defensive Back Added to Injured Reserve, One Removed

    Safety Amani Hooker will be available to play Monday against the Buffalo Bills, but cornerback Kristian Fulton will miss at least three weeks.
    NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans broke even with injured members of their secondary Monday.

    Ahead of their prime-time matchup with the Buffalo Bills at Nissan Stadium the Titans activated safety Amani Hooker from injured reserve but placed cornerback Kristian Fulton on injured reserve.

    Also Monday, fullback Tory Carter was designated for a standard gameday elevation to the active roster from the practice squad. He automatically will revert to the practice squad on Tuesday.

    Fulton, who already had been ruled out for Monday’s game two days earlier, will now miss at least three games due to a hamstring injury. A starter in all five games this season, the 2020 second-round draft pick out of LSU is tied for the team lead with six passes defensed and is one of two Titans players with an interception (safety Kevin Byard, who has two, is the other).

    Hooker was the starting strong safety in Week 1 against Arizona but has not played since due to a foot injury. He made six tackles, one short of his career-high, before he was injured in the game against the Cardinals.

    A fourth-round pick in 2019, he was designated for return to practice last Wednesday, which meant the team had as many as three weeks to evaluate him without him counting against the 53-man roster. Franchise officials did not need nearly that much time to determine he is healthy enough to play.

    Dane Cruikshank has started the last three games in place of Hooker. Bradly McDougald, who has since been released, filled that spot in Week 2 at Seattle.

    First-round draft pick Caleb Farley and veteran Breon Borders are the most likely candidates to replace Fulton. Farley has played just two of the first five games but saw his most extensive action to date last week against the New York Jets. Borders started five games for Tennessee in 2020 before he was derailed by an injury. 

    Tennessee Titans cornerback Kristian Fulton (26) races up the field with an interception during the second quarter at MetLife Stadium Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021 in East Rutherford, N.J.
