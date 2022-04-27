Simmons' Contract Extended to Fifth Year

The Pro Bowl defensive tackle can become the first first-rounder since Marcus Mariota to play more than four seasons with the Titans.

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans have picked up the fifth-year option on a draft pick for just the second time under general manager Jon Robinson.

This time, they will definitely be paying his salary.

The Titans exercised their option with defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons on Wednesday, meaning he is under contract to the team through 2023. Chosen in the first round of the 2019 draft, the 6-foot-4, 305-pound Simmons posted a career year in 2021, totaling 54 tackles, 8.5 sacks, 58 quarterback pressures and 12 tackles for loss, en route to earning Pro Bowl honors for the first time.

Tennessee had declined to exercise its fifth-year option on three of Robinson’s first-round picks – tackle Jack Conklin (2016), wide receiver Corey Davis (2017) and linebacker Rashaan Evans (2018).

The Titans did pick up the fifth year on cornerback Adoreé Jackson (2017) but cut him prior to 2021 – which would have been his fifth year. Under the rules at that point, Jackson’s fifth year was only guaranteed against injury. But the rules have changed since, meaning Simmons’ salary for 2023 -- $10.753 million – is now fully guaranteed.

That said, Simmons is likely to have a different contract in place by the time the 2023 season rolls around. He’s already eligible for an extension, and if form holds, the team will re-sign him prior to 2023. The Mississippi State alum has proven to be a tremendous asset against the run and the pass, totaling 143 tackles, 13.5 sacks, 92 quarterback pressures, 17 tackles for loss and three fumble recoveries in 41 games over three seasons.

One of Simmons’ most memorable games occurred last season in a win over the Los Angeles Rams, when he terrorized the future Super Bowl champions with three sacks, 10 quarterback pressures and six tackles.

Simmons delivered another big performance during last season's playoff loss to Cincinnati in January, totaling eight tackles, three sacks and three quarterback pressures.

The 24 year-old Simmons was part of a defense that showed vast improvement last season, jumping from 19 sacks in 2020 to 43 – tied for ninth in the league – in 2021. The Titans were the only team in the NFL to feature three players with at least eight sacks, as Simmons was joined by Denico Autry (nine) and edge rusher Harold Landry (12).

All three will return in 2022, as will edge rusher Bud Dupree, who totaled three sacks and 15 quarterback pressures in 11 games after recovering from ACL surgery.

“I feel like we have the best front four in the league,” Titans safety Kevin Byard said earlier this month. “Having those front four guys wreaking havoc in those backfields, whether it’s in the running game or obviously getting after the quarterback, it makes my job a lot easier.

“So (I’m) happy to have all those guys back and looking forward to those guys. I know they have some big lofty goals, probably trying to lead the league in sacks and all that different stuff. I’m super excited about working with those guys again.”