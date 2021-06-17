Cornerback Earns Contract After Minicamp Tryout

Kevin Peterson, who spent the past two seasons with the Arizona Cardinals, adds to the offseason overhaul of the defensive backfield.

A tryout worked out well for Kevin Peterson.

The Tennessee Titans signed the veteran cornerback following the completion of their mandatory minicamp, the team announced Thursday. Peterson took part in the camp on a tryout basis.

To make room on the roster, linebacker Justus Reed was waived.

With the addition of Peterson, the Titans are set to enter training camp with 10 cornerbacks on their 90-man roster. Six of them were not with them last year, and the other four joined the franchise at some point last season. Only 2020 draft picks Kristian Fulton and Chris Jackson as well as free-agent addition Breon Borders have started games for Tennessee.

Peterson, 27, started in the NFL as an undrafted free agent with Chicago in 2016. He made his NFL debut with the Los Angeles Rams in 2017 and over the past two seasons appeared in 26 games (four starts) with the Arizona Cardinals. He spent all of 28 on injured reserve with the Rams.

For his career, which consists of 32 games played, he has been credited with 39 tackles, nine passes defended, two interceptions and two fumble recoveries. Both of his interceptions and one fumble recovery were against the San Francisco 49ers, a team he has faced five times and which appears on the Titans’ 2021 schedule (Week 16 at Nissan Stadium).

Before the NFL, Peterson played four seasons at Oklahoma State and posted 143 tackles (113 of of them unassisted), with 23 passes defended and five interceptions.