Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsGM ReportGame DayCenter Stage+SI.com
Search

Cornerback Earns Contract After Minicamp Tryout

Kevin Peterson, who spent the past two seasons with the Arizona Cardinals, adds to the offseason overhaul of the defensive backfield.
Author:
Publish date:

A tryout worked out well for Kevin Peterson.

The Tennessee Titans signed the veteran cornerback following the completion of their mandatory minicamp, the team announced Thursday. Peterson took part in the camp on a tryout basis.

To make room on the roster, linebacker Justus Reed was waived.

With the addition of Peterson, the Titans are set to enter training camp with 10 cornerbacks on their 90-man roster. Six of them were not with them last year, and the other four joined the franchise at some point last season. Only 2020 draft picks Kristian Fulton and Chris Jackson as well as free-agent addition Breon Borders have started games for Tennessee.

Peterson, 27, started in the NFL as an undrafted free agent with Chicago in 2016. He made his NFL debut with the Los Angeles Rams in 2017 and over the past two seasons appeared in 26 games (four starts) with the Arizona Cardinals. He spent all of 28 on injured reserve with the Rams.

For his career, which consists of 32 games played, he has been credited with 39 tackles, nine passes defended, two interceptions and two fumble recoveries. Both of his interceptions and one fumble recovery were against the San Francisco 49ers, a team he has faced five times and which appears on the Titans’ 2021 schedule (Week 16 at Nissan Stadium).

Before the NFL, Peterson played four seasons at Oklahoma State and posted 143 tackles (113 of of them unassisted), with 23 passes defended and five interceptions.

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Kevin Peterson (27) against the Washington Football Team at State Farm Stadium.
GM Report

Cornerback Earns Contract After Minicamp Tryout

Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Taylor Lewan (77) spits out water during the third quarter at Nissan Stadium Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020 in Nashville, Tenn.
News

Absence Has Increased Lewan's Appreciation for the Game

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) talks with Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones (11) after their game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
News

Henry, Offense 'Trying to Put it All Together' with Jones

Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) as the Tennessee Titans take the field before their game against the Baltimore Ravens to start in Nashville on January 10, 2021.
News

A.J. Brown Eager to Put Surgery, Viral Video in the Past

Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker Bud Dupree (48) reacts after recording a sack against the Minnesota Vikings during the second quarter at Heinz Field. The Steelers won 26-9.
News

Dupree 'On Schedule' to Return From Knee Surgery

Tennessee Titans tight end tryout player Hasahn French (40) waits for the next drill during a Mini-Camp practice at Saint Thomas Sports Park Tuesday, June 15, 2021 in Nashville, Tenn.
News

Vrabel Details What Titans Want to See From Former College Hoops Player

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) walks to the next drill during practice at Saint Thomas Sports Park Thursday, June 10, 2021 in Nashville, Tenn.
News

Tannehill: Getting to Know Jones Essential

New York Jets offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains reacts during the second quarter against the Miami Dolphins at MetLife Stadium.
News

Former Coordinator to be College TEs Coach

View of the Tennessee Titans new helmet during minicamp at Saint Thomas Sports Park.
News

Steckel Stays Put as He Climbs the Ladder