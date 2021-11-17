Skip to main content
    • November 17, 2021
    Active Roster, Practice Squad Maxed Out
    Kyle Peko, Bobby Hart, Amani Bledsoe, Tommy Hudson

    Defensive lineman Kyle Peko is signed to the 53-man roster; Bobby Hart and Amani Bledsoe fill the only openings on the practice squad.
    Vincent Carchietta/USA Today Sports

    NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans filled the only current opening on their 53-man roster Wednesday with the addition of defensive lineman Kyle Peko, who was signed off the practice squad.

    The move comes after Peko made his Titans debut in Sunday’s victory over the New Orleans Saints. The 28-year-old played 23 snaps on defense as a standard elevation and was credited with two tackles.

    Also Wednesday, tight end Tommy Hudson was designated for return to practice. Franchise officials now have up to three weeks to evaluate his fitness while remains on injured reserve, where he has been since Oct. 8.

    Finally, defensive lineman Amani Bledsoe and tackle Bobby Hart were added to the practice squad. Both were released on Monday, and their additions mean that the practice squad is also at its limit, 16 players.

    Peko spent training camp with the Titans and was brought back to the practice squad in mid-October. His appearance against the Saints was his first in a regular-season game since Dec. 22, 2019, with Denver (he opted out in 2020 due to COVID-19). Undrafted out of Oregon State in 2016, he has played 14 games in his career, never more than six in a season.

    With seven games remaining on the Titans’ schedule, there is a chance for him to settle in as a regular in the defensive line rotation.

    Hudson, undrafted in 2020, made his NFL debut in Week 2 at Seattle and played three straight games before he was hurt. At 6-foot-5, 255 pounds, he has a reputation as a blocking tight end but caught one pass in each of his three appearances.

    Hudson is one of 15 Titans currently on injured reserve.

