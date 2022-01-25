Three More Signed to Futures Contracts

The Tennessee Titans continued to prep for the 2022 season with three more players signed to futures contracts on Tuesday.

Two of the three spent a brief period on the practice squad late in the 2021 season. The deals come a day after 11 players who spent time with the franchise this season were signed to futures contracts.

Here is a look at the players the Titans signed Tuesday:

• Defensive back Shyheim Carter: Undrafted out of Alabama in 2020, he spent that season as a graduate assistant with the Crimson Tide and then eventually signed with Houston last offseason. He did not earn a roster spot with the Texans, and the Titans had him on the practice squad for one week in late December.

• Defensive back Rodney Clemons: He signed as an undrafted rookie with Kansas City in 2020 and has yet to play in an NFL regular season game. The Titans added him to their practice squad in early December when injuries hit the secondary hard and released him after four games during which he never was on the active roster.

• Linebacker Nate Hall: He played 10 games for the Houston Texans in 2020, almost exclusively as a special teams performer. Undrafted in 2019, he has spent time with six different franchises, including stints on the L.A. Chargers’ and Arizona Cardinals’ practice squads this season as well as time on injured reserve with Carolina.

Futures contracts are for the upcoming season and take effect on the first day of the new league year. The 2022 league year begins at 3 p.m. (Central) on March 16.