Skip to main content
Three More Signed to Futures Contracts
Player(s)
Shyheim Carter, Rodney Clemons, Nate Hall
Team(s)
Tennessee Titans

Three More Signed to Futures Contracts

Defensive backs Shyheim Carter and Rodney Clemons spent brief periods on the practice squad late in the regular season.

Trevor Ruszkowski/USA Today Sports

Defensive backs Shyheim Carter and Rodney Clemons spent brief periods on the practice squad late in the regular season.

The Tennessee Titans continued to prep for the 2022 season with three more players signed to futures contracts on Tuesday.

Two of the three spent a brief period on the practice squad late in the 2021 season. The deals come a day after 11 players who spent time with the franchise this season were signed to futures contracts.

Here is a look at the players the Titans signed Tuesday:

Read More

• Defensive back Shyheim Carter: Undrafted out of Alabama in 2020, he spent that season as a graduate assistant with the Crimson Tide and then eventually signed with Houston last offseason. He did not earn a roster spot with the Texans, and the Titans had him on the practice squad for one week in late December.

• Defensive back Rodney Clemons: He signed as an undrafted rookie with Kansas City in 2020 and has yet to play in an NFL regular season game. The Titans added him to their practice squad in early December when injuries hit the secondary hard and released him after four games during which he never was on the active roster.

• Linebacker Nate Hall: He played 10 games for the Houston Texans in 2020, almost exclusively as a special teams performer. Undrafted in 2019, he has spent time with six different franchises, including stints on the L.A. Chargers’ and Arizona Cardinals’ practice squads this season as well as time on injured reserve with Carolina.

Futures contracts are for the upcoming season and take effect on the first day of the new league year. The 2022 league year begins at 3 p.m. (Central) on March 16.

Alabama defensive back Shyheim Carter (DB04) speaks to the media during the 2020 NFL Combine in the Indianapolis Convention Center.
GM Report

Three More Signed to Futures Contracts

52 seconds ago
Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) is stopped on fourth down on a tackle by Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson (55) in the fourth quarter during an NFL divisional playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. The Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Tennessee Titans, 19-16, to advance to the AFC Championship game.
News

Titans-Bengals TV Audience was Smallest of Dramatic NFL Weekend

3 hours ago
Tennessee Titans inside linebacker coach Jim Haslett reacts during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium.
News

Vrabel Making Changes to Staff

5 hours ago
Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) throws a pass in the second quarter during an NFL divisional playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn.
News

No Play More Costly During Divisional Round Than Tannehill's Last INT

19 hours ago
Tennessee Titans linebacker Harold Landry (58) celebrates the sack against the Jacksonville Jaguars during first half at Nissan Stadium.
News

Decision on Landry Looms Large

21 hours ago
Tennessee Titans defensive end Jeffery Simmons (98) reacts after a play during the first half of an AFC Divisional playoff football game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Nissan Stadium.
News

Analyst: Playoff Loss was Simmons' 'Coming Out Party'

22 hours ago
Tennessee Titans wide receiver Mason Kinsey (12) runs after a catch against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
GM Report

Titans Sign 11 to Futures Contracts

Jan 24, 2022
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) is sacked in the fourth quarter during an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Tennessee Titans, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. The Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Tennessee Titans, 19-16, to advance to the AFC Championship game.
News

A Dominant Defensive Effort Wasted

Jan 23, 2022