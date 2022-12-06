Titans Release Their Lone Fullback

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans feel as if they don’t need a fullback anymore. Not on the active roster, anyway.

The Titans released fullback Tory Carter on Tuesday. Carter had appeared in nine games this season and 17 overall since he joined the Titans as an undrafted free agent in 2021.

In 199 career snaps on offense, he did not run the ball or catch a pass. He did make two tackles on special teams this season. Recently, tight end Kevin Rader has lined up in the backfield on occasion.

As a rookie, Carter shared duties with Khari Blasingame, who was not re-signed during the offseason.

“We all really like his play demeanor and his physicality,” coach Mike Vrabel said in training camp. “It is straight ahead, no fair dodging. He brings a presence to our offense, to our run game, as well as to our special teams. He's a physical player by nature.”

There is the possibility that Carter, who played college football at LSU, could be re-signed to the practice squad, provided he clears waivers.

Defensive lineman Sam Okuayinonu also was released, and offensive lineman Eric Smith and outside linebacker Wyatt Ray were let go from the practice squad.

Kicker Caleb Shudak, who was released Saturday to make room for Ola Adeniyi’s return, was re-signed to the practice squad.

Okuayinonu, an undrafted rookie this season, started the season on the practice squad but was signed to the active roster on Oct. 4 and made his NFL debut days later against the Washington Commanders. In five games, he was credited with 10 tackles, half a sack and one quarterback pressure. In Week 10 against Denver, he was called for three penalties – offsides twice and roughing the passer once.

He was a healthy scratch Sunday against Philadelphia.