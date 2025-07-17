Analyst Urges Titans to Bring Back Classic Uniforms
Throwback uniforms seem to be all the rage in the NFL nowadays, with more and more teams introducing updated takes on beloved classics.
By contrast, the Tennessee Titans seem to be moving in the opposite direction.
The Titans introduced their gorgeous light blue throwback jerseys that paid homage to their time as the Houston/Tennessee Oilers a couple years back, but they've already announced they would not be returning in 2025. Franchise legend Warren Moon previously said that they'll introduce a new uniform that is "very similar" to the OIlers throwbacks, but they seem to be moving away from anything explicitly tied to Houston.
So, how about a different take for their next throwback uniforms?
CBS Sports' Jeff Kerr listed the Titans as one of five teams that should introduce new throwback uniforms to their wardrobe. Instead of paying respect to the Oilers, however, Kerr believes they should bring back the jerseys they wore from 1999, when they first rebranded as the Titans, up until 2017.
"The Titans decided to move on from the Oilers throwbacks after wearing them for two years, and it's unsure if they'll ever return," Kerr wrote. "The white uniforms from the Oilers era would have been the pick here, but the franchise appears to be moving on from anything Houston.
"Why did the Titans move on from the jerseys they debuted in 1999, the ones in which the franchise appeared in its only Super Bowl? The Titans are getting new uniforms within the next few years. Perhaps this is a chance to pay homage to the original Titans uniforms when the franchise changed their name. This uniform isn't a 'classic,' but was a good uniform for its time."
The main difference between these uniforms and the ones the Titans wear now is the helmet being white rather than navy blue. Other differences include the number font and the shoulders being light blue (or navy blue on the light blue jerseys) instead of gray.
Tennessee is now entering its eighth season with the same primary uniforms, so it would not be a surprise. to see a new design soon. Whether that design pays tribute to the past or moves the brand in a new direction remains to be seen, however.
