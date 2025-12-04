Titans Might Not Be to Blame for 1-11 Record

One of the benefits, if there are any, of finishing last place in the NFL is the fact that the Tennessee Titans were given a fourth-place schedule. The AFC South has gotten quite used to seeing the Titans at the bottom, as they are once again this season with their 1-11 record.

Since Tennessee finished 3-14 last year, they were given a fourth-place schedule, one that turned out to be much more difficult. Their opponents' record last year was 130-159, but this year they've put up an astonishing 90-55 as Tennessee faces the brunt of their attack.

Titans Strength Of Schedule Is Eye-Opening

#Titans Strength of Schedule ranking heading into the 2025 season was the 4th easiest, per ESPN, at .450



•Opponent’s combined record for the 2024 season was 130-159



•Schedule included six teams who made the playoffs in 2024



In no world did the Titans think they'd have the toughest strength of schedule this season. Over in New England, ex-head coach Mike Vrabel has the Patriots on a massive winning streak, but they've played by far the worst teams in the league. Somehow, Tennessee has been put up against numerous playoff contenders.

In fact, Tennessee has played roughly 10 teams this season that could sneak their way into the playoffs. With their opponents putting up such a stellar record, that gives the Titans a strength of schedule at .621 which is by far the toughest. Only the New York Giants (.608) have had it close as they are the only two teams with a number over .600.

Coming into the year, the Titans had one of the easiest schedules. Clearly, records and numbers on paper don't always account for what's about to go down. Knowing how many rookies Tennessee threw out there this season, it comes as no surprise that they're struggling to compete with these playoff contenders.

Tennessee's Remaining Games

Thankfully for the Titans, they get to play the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints in their final five games. Those two teams have a combined five wins, something that resonates with Tennessee quite well.

That said, they still have to play the Jacksonville Jaguars again, a team that just embarrassed them at Nissan Stadium. Also, they go up against the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs. There's clearly no rest for the Titans, though they do have the benefit of hosting the Chiefs. Knowing their losing streak at home, that may not be much of a benefit.

Make no mistake, the Titans have a few horrible losses on their resume this season. Getting shut out by the formerly 0-3 Houston Texans, 26-0, is a blemish they can't look past. Also, they fell to the Las Vegas Raiders, 20-10 in a game that shouldn't have been as one-sided as it was. If there are any bright spots about this team in the future, it's the fact they likely won't have to face this gauntlet of a season again.

