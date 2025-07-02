Titans Take Super Bowl Champion QB in Redraft
The Tennessee Titans hope they have gotten things right at the quarterback position with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft by taking Miami's Cam Ward.
The decision to take Ward comes after years of ineptitude at the quarterback spot, a position the Titans have fumbled in the draft many times.
In 2014, the Titans had the No. 11 overall pick to take Michigan offensive tackle Taylor Lewan. While Lewan had a successful career, Pro Football Focus believes the Titans should have taken Eastern Illinois quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.
"Three quarterbacks started at least five games for the Titans in 2014: Zach Mettenberger, Charlie Whitehurst and Jake Locker. Tennessee opt sfor some consistency here with Garoppolo, who has been mostly an average quarterback in the NFL, posting a 79.9 career PFF overall grade so far," PFF wrote.
"He did almost lead the 49ers to a Super Bowl victory in 2019, but it's the much-needed quarterback-room stability he provides that makes him the 11th pick in this redraft."
The 10 players taken ahead of Garoppolo in the redraft were defensive tackle Aaron Donald, wide receiver Mike Evans, quarterback Derek Carr, pass rusher Khalil Mack, wide receiver Davante Adams, offensive lineman Zack Martin, offensive lineman Joel Bitonio, wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., wide receiver Brandin Cooks and pass rusher DeMarcus Lawrence.
Garoppolo, 33, has enjoyed a successful decade in the NFL with the New England Patriots, San Francisco 49ers, Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Rams. He won two Super Bowls as Tom Brady's backup in Foxboro while leading the Niners to another as a starter.
We will never know if Garoppolo would have enjoyed the same success with the Titans, but it's clear that he should have been taken higher in hindsight.
