Cam Ward Praises Titans Rookie TE After Huge Game
The Tennessee Titans earned their first victory of 2025 with a 23-20 road win over the Atlanta Falcons in Friday night's preseason game. More important than the end result, though, is the fact that their younger players got a chance to show what they can do in a real game environment.
Chief among those youngsters is Gunnar Helm, a fourth-round rookie out of Texas. While Chig Okonkwo is rightfully locked in as the Titans' No. 1 tight end, but Helm showed just what he can bring to the offense on Friday.
Just before halftime, Helm had what was probably the Titans' best offensive play of the night when he hauled in a 25-yard touchdown touchdown pass from Brandon Allen while draped in double coverage. The impressive catch gave Tennessee a 13-3 lead heading into the locker room.
After the game, quarterback Cam Ward, the No. 1 pick in April's draft, heaped praise on his fellow rookie following his NFL touchdown.
"Gunnar is a dawg," Ward said. "Every chance I get to target him in practice, whether I throw a back shoulder ball...he always comes down with it, he's a big target. I think the greatest thing about Gunnar is that he never complains, he's somebody who shows up to work every day and puts the work in."
Helm finished the game four receptions for 48 yards, leading the team in both categories. The former Texas star hopes it's the first of many big games he has in Tennessee.
"I was brought here to do a job, and I was brought here for a reason," Helm said. "And it's to make plays like that. That is kind of my wheelhouse, and it's a play I have to make, in my mind."
That touchdown wasn't the first big play Helm had at Mercedez-Benz Stadium, however. On New Year's Day, he caught the game-winning touchdown in the Peach Bowl against Arizona State, giving Texas a 39-31 victory in double overtime and a ticket to the College Football Playoff semifinals.
Helm has impressed throughout his first NFL offseason, continuing to build trust with Brian Callahan and the rest of the coaching staff. Friday's performance is just another feather in his cap, and if he keeps it up, a strong rookie season could be in store.
