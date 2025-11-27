Cam Ward is Excelling Despite Titans Terrible Protection

The Tennessee Titans, at 1-10 overall and as the only team without an in-conference win in the AFC South, have little to nothing going right in their current state for disgruntled fans to hold out hope for. After the team's 3-14 end to their 2024-25 season, the franchise appeared in a state that could worsen by no means. And, while their current campaign isn't quite over with, the group certainly appears to be in an even worse state now, with or without disgraced former head coach Brian Callahan.

Counting on Cam Ward

Yet, as the team searches for a new captain and tumbles toward another inevitable reset, a growing trend has begun to define their mid-to-late season development as a surprising piece of encouragement to tie themselves down to going forward. That is, the long-awaited "breaking out" of rookie quarterback Cam Ward.

Ward, despite struggling considerably during the first half of this year, seems to have found a rhythm in the post-coach-firing chaos that the franchise is boiling in for the time being. Not only has the signal caller not thrown an interception for two straight games, but his touchdown statistics have officially eclipsed the number of interceptions that he's thrown to this point (7 to 6). While not flawless, by any means, Ward has certainly improved mightily in spite of Tennessee's overall failure.

Jerry Aguilar, of Kalshi Sports, took to X (Twitter) to expound on the impressive nature of Ward's climb in spite of a specific, competing statistic that should be naturally holding him back:

#Titans starting offensive tackles JC Latham and Dan Moore Jr. currently sit at 51st and 53rd among 55 qualifying tackles in the NFL this week, per PFF.



Cam Ward checks in at 5th among 27 qualifying quarterbacks.



Is that good for a rookie quarterback? pic.twitter.com/dl9vim0w9Y — Jerry Aguilar (@JakeAndBall) November 24, 2025

"Titans starting offensive tackles JC Latham and Dan Moore Jr. currently sit at 51st and 53rd among 55 qualifying tackles in the NFL this week, per PFF (Pro Football Focus)."

Put plainly, the Titans tackles being measured against other team-leading protectors are among the least efficient of the bunch.

Thankfully, the Titans have been saved, in ironic fashion, by the player that those linemen are regularly failing to protect. "Cam Ward checks in at 5th among 27 qualifying quarterbacks," Aguilar pointed out, adversely. "Is that good for a rookie quarterback?"

For Cam Ward, that's good. In fact, "good" may be a sizable understatement, given the circumstances.

Moving forward, even if the team continues to lose - at this point, that feels more like an impending reality than anything else - Ward's steady development promises a brighter future for a team and fanbase that have long been stuck in the mud.

Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!