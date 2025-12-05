Titans Nearly Missed Out on Cam Ward

The Tennessee Titans selected Cam Ward No. 1 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft, but there's a world where Ward declared for the draft after the 2023 campaign, which he spent at Washington State.

The West Columbia, TX, native had his sights set on the NFL draft in that moment, even though he would've likely been selected in the second or third round.

Instead, NIL played a huge part in his decision to stick around at the collegiate level. Not only was Ward continuing to progress, but he had a real shot at making the College Football Playoff with the Hurricanes. Ultimately, that didn't happen, but his draft stock went from a Day 2 pick to No. 1 overall.

Choosing Miami Over NFL Draft Saved Cam Ward's Career

Cam Ward absorbed a sack and then made a CHEST PASS to put Miami in scoring position 🤯



One of the WILDEST plays from last season 🔥 pic.twitter.com/rnA4G9L0Of — The College Sports Company (@CollegeSportsCo) November 18, 2025

There's no telling as to what would've happened if Ward declared for the draft instead of going to Miami, but it's safe to assume he wouldn't be starting anywhere. Sure, some players would rather not be the starting quarterback for the 1-11 Titans, but Ward has never been one to go against a challenge. He was selected No. 1 for a reason, and the opportunity for NIL at Miami proved to be a huge reason for him not going through with the draft.

"I love NIL cause it gives college kids options," Cam Ward's father, Calvin, said. "In the case of Cam, without him becoming a five-star, there wouldn't be no NIL opportunities. He had to earn it." After all, the documentary is called "Zero Star: The Cam Ward Story". Ward worked his way up to the top and earned every penny that came his way.

Ward's Short Time At Miami

Cam Ward's 350 passing yards are the most in a Miami debut by any player since at least 1980 🔥 pic.twitter.com/bH2kh7bSuj — ACC Network (@accnetwork) August 31, 2024

Football analyst Emory Hunt added, "Let me pull myself out of the draft, go to Miami, and show you guys once again why I am him. And it did help that he got paid a handsome fee to go to Miami as well."

The documentary flashed a graphic on the screen that estimated Ward was paid in the $2 million range.

Having started with just the one offer from Incarnate Word, Ward was able to do the unthinkable. He went from a zero-star recruit to a Day 2 pick to No. 1 overall in the span of a few years. Some players would love to go the one and done route, but Ward poured his entire heart into this sport and it paid off.

Sure, his NIL deal at Miami was amazing, but it's not like he was a Heisman finalist because he made a pretty penny. Without Miami, Ward would've never sniffed the field this season.

