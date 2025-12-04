Titans' Cam Ward Nearly Quit Football In High School

With basketball working out better than football, who knows where the Tennessee Titans would be had Cam Ward quit in high school. Tubi released a documentary, "Zero Star: The Cam Ward Story", which featured a deep dive into where his football journey nearly came to an end.

During Ward's sophomore year in high school, he nearly pulled the trigger and went all-in on basketball. Had he done so, Ward's life would've been changed forever, and that wouldn't have necessarily been a good thing. Ultimately, it all worked out, but one can only wonder what could've been had Ward gone that route.

The Moment Cam Ward Nearly Quit Football

In episode one, Kenneth Boone, Ward's middle school coach, detailed why he thought Ward would end up being a basketball player, "I knew he had talent, and I knew his mom and dad spent money taking him all over the country for basketball camps... We all thought Cam was destined to be a basketball star."

After constantly traveling to Florida to go to the IMG Academy, Ward was well on his way to following in his idol Kobe Bryant's footsteps. Even in football, Ward is still able to use that "Mamba Mentality" at the quarterback position.

"A lot of people don't know but I was going to quit football my sophomore year," Ward said. "Just cause I was so focused on basketball with everything else."

Cam Ward's Mother Saves The Day

The stats will never show you how legit Cam Ward is, absolute dawg 🐕

pic.twitter.com/whxH2EHhQX — Ruly (@Ruly3025) November 23, 2025

Ward's mother, Patrice, chimed in, "We were coming home from a basketball tournament and he said he didn't want to play football. He wasn't going to go to football the next day... Football practice started so I went in his room and said 'Cameron, you gonna go to practice? Our theory is if you start something, you're going to finish it. You don't quit. I said if you go to practice today because I don't want you to have no regrets.'"

Patrice let Ward make the decision by himself, but she pushed him to go to practice that morning which changed everything. Even though she told Ward he could be done if he didn't like it, Ward didn't say anything when he got back in the car after practice and the rest was history.

"My mom made me go one more day. That day turned into a second day and you know, ended up changing my life for the better," Ward added. Going back to those days in West Columbia, TX, the course of Titans history would be changed forever if Ward never ended up being the No. 1 overall pick. After the numbers Will Levis put up last season, there's no doubt Tennessee would've still selected a quarterback in Green Bay, it's just a matter of who's name would've been called.

Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!