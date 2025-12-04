Titans DL Receives Third Straight Walter Peyton Award Nomination

Insofar as awards and accolades go, the 2025-26 Tennessee Titans find themselves eligible for very little. Trending towards one of their worst seasons (the team is 1-11 currently, an NFL worst) in franchise history, the navy blue and white have made little headway as a bunch worth remotely keeping tabs on, letting alone winning anything for their efforts.

Yet, on a more personal level, the Titans roster is chock-full of admirable players looking to make a difference off the field irregardless of the overall product that is being trod out on it. Few match up in this regard to defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons who, for the third straight year, has been nominated for the NFL's Walter Payton Man of the Year (MOY) award.

A Prestigious Personality

Widely argued as the NFL's most prestigious honor, the MOY award recognizes a player for overall contributions in and around their community, highlighting the social impact that one may bring to a franchise and city. Simmons, in addition to being one of Tennessee's most tantalizing defenders, has made a name for his heart for his teammates and the people of his city, more than anything else.

The nomination was presented to Simmons by two-time Grammy nominee and lifelong Titans fan Jelly Roll.

Nice Surprise: Jeffery Simmons @GrindSimmons94 named @Titans' nominee for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award for the third year in a row, and @JellyRoll615 delivered the news.



“Everything I do, I do it from the heart.”



"Everything I do," Simmons said. "I do it from the heart. And I enjoy doing what I do."

"Now that was a good surprise," Simmons said of the singer presenting him with the nomination. "I didn't expect Jelly here today, and I didn't expect this (award) honestly. There are so many guys on this team that do a lot of work. Guys are constantly in the community. For me to (named) three years in a row, that means so much honestly.

"I don't do this for the publicity, and the awards that come with it," he continued. "But that means a lot, to be able to represent the Tennessee Titans."

Celebration in Spite

As Tennessee continues to falter on the field amidst a stringently important, ongoing search for a new head coach, Simmons' exemplary behavior off the field can and should be celebrated in light of his latest accomplishment.

So long as the roster has cornerstone players with community-focused personalities like Simmons, the opportunity for a brighter future will always exist within them. Simmons will be recognized for his achievement, alongside each of the 31 remaining nominees, during the week leading up to the Super Bowl LX.

