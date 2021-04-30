NewsGM ReportGame DayCenter Stage+SI.com
2021 NFL Draft: Day Two Live Updates, Analysis

The Titans are scheduled to make one pick in the second round and two in the third, but general manager Jon Robinson has made it clear he is willing to deal.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

Many of the other options the Tennessee Titans had at No. 22 remain on the board as day two of the NFL Draft commences.

The Titans made one of the more intriguing picks in the first round of the NFL Draft by selecting Virginia Tech cornerback Caleb Farley, a player who has endless talent but plenty of injury concerns.

General manager Jon Robinson and company have three picks on Friday night, including one in the second round (53) and two in the third round (85 and 100). However, Robinson has said on multiple occasions over the last couple of weeks that the Titans are willing to move around if the situation is an optimal one.

With several first-round caliber players still there for the taking, matters could get even more interesting for the Titans tonight. 

A few players to keep a close eye on: Elijah Moore (WR, Ole Miss), Teven Jenkins (OT, Oklahoma State), Azeez Ojulari (OLB/edge, Georgia). 

Sit back, and wait to see who joins Farley in the Titans' 2021 draft class. 

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell announces Jamin Davis (Kentucky) is selected by the Washington Football Team as the number 19 overall pick in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft at First Energy Stadium.
