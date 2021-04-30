Plenty of Talent Still Available for Rounds 2, 3

The Tennessee Titans are scheduled to make three picks on the second day of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Late in the first round of the NFL Draft, the Tennessee Titans had almost too much talent to choose from. Jon Robinson admitted that they were looking at a couple of players.

They ultimately decided on Virginia Tech cornerback Caleb Farley, a player who has plenty of injury concerns but was too good to pass up at No. 22. Robinson tabbed him as a “premium” talent.

They could have ended up with Elijah Moore, the wide receiver many experts projected them to take. They could have ended up with Azeez Ojulari, arguably the best edge rusher in the draft. They could have ended up with one of the top offensive tackle prospects too.

With the first round in the books, Titans fans should be happy to see plenty of projected first-round picks still available, including Moore, Ojulari and plenty of offensive linemen.

The Titans hold picks 53 (second round), 85 (third round) and 100 (third round) on Friday. While Robinson said the Titans need to survive some picks tomorrow, he said the Titans are willing to moving around.

“We’ll see who’savailable and if we get any action to move around, we’re still open to that,” Robinson said in a press conference after Farley’s selection. “We are going to continue to add players that we know are going to come in and help the team.”

A rundown of notable prospects still available in the 2021 NFL Draft:

• Azeez Ojulari, OLB, Georgia (6-3, 240): An overwhelming number of experts projected that Ojulari would be a first-round pick. Considering the Titans’ pass rush woes in 2020, it’d be hard to imagine a world in which Ojulari is not near the top of their day-two draft board. He finished this past season with 12.5 tackles for a loss (most in the SEC) and 8.5 QB sacks (also first in SEC. He led the Bulldogs with 35 quarterback pressures and won defensive MVP of the Peach Bowl.

• Joseph Ossai, OLB/DE, Texas (6-4, 256): Outside of Ojulari, Ossai is the best edge rusher left. In last year’s COVID-19-hindered season, he put up massive numbers with 55 tackles, 16 tackles for a loss (three more than he had the previous year) and five sacks.

• Teven Jenkins, T, Oklahoma State (6-5, 320): Jenkins can be a day-one starter at right tackle. He’s a mean, nasty blocker and finisher who would fit in well with what the Titans want to accomplish on offense, particularly in the running game. Like several members of the offensive line can say, he’s blocked for a 2,000-yard rusher.

• Liam Eichenberg, OT, Notre Dame (6-6, 306): He was a three-year starter and did not miss a single game in that stretch. Many experts point out that he has solid pass and run blocking technique and better quickness than most think. He is far from a well-rounded prospect, according to many evaluations, but he seems to fit in best with run-heavy offenses. He would be a heck of a day-two selection for the Titans.

• Elijah Moore, WR, Ole Miss (5-9, 185): Wide receivers came off the board at rapid speed early in the draft, but plenty of top talent remains for the taking. A versatile slot weapon who can fulfill many roles on offense, including in the backfield, Moore seems to be a prospect who best fits Robinson’s definition of a slot wide receiver.

• Terrance Marshall, WR, LSU (6-3, 200): Marshall is more of an outside threat, but there’s no denying that he’s probably the best all-around wide receiver prospect in the draft. He somewhat hid in the shadow of J’Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson in 2019, but as the No. 1 option in 2020, he averaged more than 100 yards per game and hauled in more than 10 touchdowns for the second consecutive season.

• Rondale Moore, WR, Purdue (5-7, 180): Moore too seems to the type of wide receiver Robinson is seeking in this draft. Much like Elijah Moore, he can be used in many different ways on offense. But he has some injury concerns, and he is decidedly undersized. He played in just seven games over his sophomore and junior seasons due to a handful of injuries. He seems to be a high-risk, high reward type of prospect.

• Pat Freiermuth, TE, Penn State (6-5, 251): At this time last year, there was talk that Freiermuth was a likely first-round pick and possibly would be the first tight end off the board in 2021. A shoulder injury ended his 2020 season after four games and required surgery to correct. Before he was hurt, he caught 23 passes for 310 yards and a touchdown. For his career, he averaged 12.9 yards per reception and scored on a touchdown on every 5.75 receptions. He will make his reputation as a receiver, but he has the size and the athleticism to become a capable blocker as well.

Others: Sam Cosmi (OT, Texas), Trevon Moehrig (S, TCU), Carlos Basham Jr. (DE, Wake Forest), Hunter Long (TE, Boston College), Quincy Roche (DE, Temple/Miami), D’Wayne Eskridge (WR, Western Michigan), Amari Rodgers (WR, Clemson), Quin Meinerz (OG, UW-Whitewater).