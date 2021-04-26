Quarterback-Heavy First Round Good For Titans

General manager Jon Robinson expects a good player who 'typically wouldn't be there' to be available at No. 22.

Quarterback is king in the NFL.

And this year – more than most – that position will rule the first round of the NFL Draft.

That is good news for the Tennessee Titans, who have the No. 22 overall pick and no pressing need for a top quarterback prospect. They are set with Ryan Tannehill as their starter, which means they can address a different position – cornerback, wide receiver, edge rusher and tackle all look like possibilities – with their top pick.

“Anytime when you’re not in that world where you’re looking to take a (quarterback) that high,” general manager Jon Robinson said Monday, “that pushes another player at another position down to you.”

As many as six quarterbacks could be selected in the first round, which takes place Thursday.

If that happens, it would be the first time since the 1983 draft, which is widely considered one of the best of all time. That year’s quarterback-heavy talent pool allowed for a player like Hall of Fame defensive back Darrell Green to slip to the end of the first round (No. 28), immediately after the last of those quarterbacks and another Hall of Famer, Dan Marino (No 27).

In 1999, five quarterbacks went in the first round – all within the first 12 picks. Not long after, Tennessee made Jevon Kearse the first defensive end taken (No. 16 overall). The Freak, as Kearse was known, became NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year and helped the Titans reach the Super Bowl that season. Other players like cornerback Antonie Winfield (No. 23), defensive end (No. 30) Patrick Kerney and linebacker Al Wilson (No. 31) made multiple Pro Bowls during their careers.

Another five quarterbacks were first-round picks in 2018, which was the last time the Titans picked No. 22 overall. They made Rashaan Evans the third inside linebacker off the board that year.

Among others left to the middle or later part of the first round were guys like wide receivers D.J. Moore (No. 24) and Calvin Ridley (No. 26). Both posted 1,000-yard receiving seasons in 2020.

Often, the front end of the first round in the NFL draft is used by teams to find the “franchise quarterback.” In five of the last six years, the No. 1 overall choice has been a quarterback and you have to go to 2013 to find the last time at least one was not selected among the top five.

Tennessee knows that process all too well. The Titans are one of three teams to use at least three first-round picks on quarterbacks over the last 15 years, dating back to 2006 when they got Vince Young No. 3 overall. They also tried in 2011 with Jake Locker (No. 8) and in 2015 with Marcus Mariota (No. 2). Cleveland has chosen four over that span. Denver and Arizona – like Tennessee – got three each.

The Broncos, who are scheduled to pick ninth overall, are among the teams that could choose a quarterback early in this draft. If they do, they will be just another team that pushes another good player down toward Tennessee.

“We’ve evaluated those (quarterbacks), just like every other team, and ranked them accordingly,” Robinson said. “But hopefully it pushes down a couple players that – maybe if that wasn’t such a hot commodity this year, it seems – maybe typically wouldn’t be there.”