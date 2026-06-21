Kenny Moore II has been one of the most reliable defensive secondary players in the NFL for nearly a decade — and right now, he doesn't have a team. ESPN's Aaron Schatz floated his name in a recent piece breaking down one final free agent move every NFL team should make, and his suggestion for the Titans is hard to argue with.

"Coach Robert Saleh and coordinator Gus Bradley say that they are confident in second-year cornerback Marcus Harris handling the nickelback role," Schatz wrote. "But why not bring in some veteran competition to push him during training camp? Moore was still above average in my coverage DVOA metric last season, and he has always been strong against the run."

That's a simple case. And when you look at the numbers, it holds up.

What Moore Brings to the Table

Oct 26, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts cornerback Kenny Moore II (23) celebrates after the game against the Tennessee Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

Moore spent his first nine seasons in Indianapolis before requesting his release this spring — a decision the Colts ultimately granted in May after failing to find a trade partner. He turns 31 in August, and the mileage is real, but the production was still there in 2025.

Per PFF, Moore earned a 66.7 overall defensive grade last season, ranking 39th among 114 qualified cornerbacks. His coverage grade of 62.1 ranked 58th at the position — solid, not spectacular — but his run-defense grade of 84.4 ranked fifth in the entire NFL at the cornerback spot. That last number is the one that jumps off the page. That kind of toughness fits exactly what Robert Saleh and Gus Bradley want to build defensively in Tennessee.

The Marcus Harris Question

Nov 23, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans cornerback Marcus Harris (26) breaks up a pass for Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

If the Titans do go after Moore, it would be a nice luxury, and you can make a case for the team's secondary to be one of the more underrated units in the league on paper. Maybe it is already? But Moore could really help Marcus Harris in more ways than one and take a little pressure off him early in the year.

And let's not forget — the Titans are also expecting a big leap from Kevin Winston Jr. in the secondary, another youngster who could benefit from an additional NFL-battle-tested voice in the building.

Here are two more angles that go beyond the stat sheet. The longer this summer stretches without a deal, the more team-friendly any agreement with Moore is likely to become.

But there's another layer to this that has nothing to do with dollars and cents. Moore spent nine years in Indianapolis. He knows how the Colts operate, how they scheme, what they look for, and how they plan to attack divisional opponents — including the Titans. That kind of knowledge about AFC South opponents could be invaluable.

The Cap Space Is There

Titans general manager Mike Borgonzi speaks to members of the media during a pre NFL draft press conference held at the Titans practice facility Thursday, April 16, 2026. | Alan Poizner/For The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Titans just made Jeffery Simmons the highest-paid defensive tackle in NFL history, locking him in through 2030 on a three-year, $105.8 million extension with $100 million guaranteed. Before the deal, the Titans had roughly $49 million in cap space remaining, per OverTheCap — still among the most available of any team in the league.

The Titans should definitely not use all of their cap space. It makes a ton of sense to carry some over. But even after the Simmons deal, there should be some wiggle room to play with.

I've already written about how the state of this offensive line doesn't exactly make me feel warm and fuzzy. Ideally, I'd like them to sign one more piece to the offensive line. An edge rusher might be my next favorite hypothetical move. But if the Titans could snag Moore on a team-friendly, low-risk move, I'd be totally on board.

The Bottom Line

Bradley and Saleh would love to get their hands on a Swiss Army knife type of player — someone who can play multiple roles, make stops in the run game, contribute on third down, and bring veteran leadership to a young group.

That's exactly what Moore is. He's available. The money is there. The fit makes football sense, the intangibles make organizational sense, and the price is only going to get friendlier the deeper we get into the summer.

I agree with Schatz, if the price is right.