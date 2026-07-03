Tennessee Titans CB Cor'Dale Flott: New Starting Corner Earns No. 11 Spot in Top 25

For the last month, we've been counting down the top 25 most important Titans for the 2026 season. We're almost to the top 10, as today we have new cornerback Cor'Dale Flott at No. 11.

Flott signed a big free agent deal this offseason after an impressive 2025 season with the New York Giants. The veteran followed Brian Daboll to Nashville and will be an immediate starter in the Titans' secondary.

The Titans needed to make changes in the secondary, and there's reason to believe the Flott signing could pay dividends. Today, we're going to talk about why Flott is so important in 2026.

Why Cor'Dale Flott is Important

Oct 9, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants cornerback Cor'Dale Flott (28) intercepts the pass intended for Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Jahan Dotson (2) during the fourth quarter of the game at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Titans paid Flott handsomely to come in and be a reliable starting corner. Flott is important because he's a highly paid player who is talented enough to genuinely impact games for the Titans in 2026.

The Titans were simply not good enough in pass coverage last year. I can't count how many times opposing receivers were running wide open or big third down conversions were allowed. Well, Flott is a sticky corner who had PFF's 33rd-best coverage grade out of 114 corners in 2025. Flott also has one interception in each of the last three seasons.

Finally, Flott is important because the depth is questionable. Behind Flott and Taylor, there's not much starting experience in the cornerback room. The Titans are clearly relying on Flott staying healthy and playing a large role in 2026.

Cor'Dale Flott's Strengths and Weaknesses

New York Giants cornerback Cor'Dale Flott (28) prepares to catch the ball, Sunday, July 27, 2025, in East Rutherford. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Flott has been in the league for four years now, and he's turned himself into a reliable starting corner. Flott has prototypical size for a boundary corner and has solid speed and good ball skills. Flott isn't scared to make plays on the ball, as he has three interceptions, three forced fumbles, and 25 pass breakups in his career.

As for the negatives, Flott needs to be better against the run. According to PFF, the corner earned a 48.4 run defense grade in 2025, which ranked 92nd out of all corners. Flott tends to arm tackle at times and can take some awkward angles.

However, the Titans' defensive front is so strong, they won't need Flott to be elite in run defense. Flott's main goal is going to be shutting down top receivers and improving the Titans' defense.

Why We Put Flott at No. 11

Sep 7, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; New York Giants cornerback Cor'Dale Flott (28) warms up before the game against the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Is it risky to put Flott this high before he even plays a single game for the Titans? Maybe, but that just shows how important he's going to be immediately. Flott is this high because the Titans need him to contribute and they don't have many options behind him.

I also think Flott is a perfect fit for Robert Saleh's defense. Saleh loves to bring the pressure with exotic defensive fronts, and more pressure makes the secondary's job easier. Flott's coverage skills should work well with Saleh's zone-heavy scheme.

If Flott remains a reliable starting corner, he will definitely deserve this spot. The Titans are paying him to lock down his side of the field, and that definitely makes him one of the most important players.