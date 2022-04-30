McCreary's Reputation Rose from Little Recognition

The Tennessee Titans' second-round pick went to Auburn as an unheralded high school recruit with no legitimate NFL aspirations.

NASHVILLE – Roger McCreary did not travel a long and winding road to the NFL

It was a straight line. Straight up, that is.

When he went to Auburn in 2018, McCreary barely cracked the top 1,000 players in the 247Sports national composite high school recruit rankings. He was 989 overall and 87th among cornerbacks even though he was a first-team All-State player and two-way performer at Williamson High School in Mobile, Ala.

Friday, the Tennessee Titans made him the 35th overall selection in the 2022 NFL Draft and the fifth cornerback off the board. Three more went after him in the second round.

“It was kind of hard for me a little bit because coming out of high school I was a three-star [prospect], and so not a lot of people had a lot of trust in me,” McCreary said. “So, I felt like I had a chip on my shoulder going into the next level, into college. I did not imagine this would happen.

“… My senior season [at Auburn], I had a great season, and the confidence just went high and now that I know I’m going to the next level, my confidence is going to be great and I feel like I’m going to do good going to the next level.”

In four years of college football, McCreary went from a little-used player as a true freshman to a reserve defensive back as a sophomore and a starter as a junior. Finally, he cemented his place among the top prospects in this year’s draft class with an SEC-best 14 passes defensed as a senior. Along the way he also added 11 pounds to his 5-foot-11 frame, which brought him to the NFL at 190 pounds.