Tuesday Injury Report: Bye Week Did Titans Some Good

Only one player was a limited participant in the day's practice session among the three listed.

NASHVILLE – It might not be possible to quantify just how much the Tennessee Titans benefited from being the only AFC playoff team that did not have to take part in the wild card round.

Here is a number, though, that speaks volumes: Three.

That is how many Tennessee players were listed on the official injury report Tuesday, the week’s first ahead of Saturday’s divisional playoff contest against the Cincinnati Bengals at Nissan Stadium.

And two of the three – defensive lineman NaQuan Jones and cornerback Buster Skrine – were full participants in the day’s workout. The only exception was defensive lineman Teair Tart, who was limited.

The Titans were not even that healthy when they started the regular season. The injury report ahead of their Week 1 loss to Arizona included six players, including three who missed at least one of week’s practices.

“We have been able to take advantage of (the rest) and do things that can help us get healthy, maintain and improve conditioning, get rest and all those things that we had hoped for,” coach Mike Vrabel said Monday. “We have been preparing as coaches and trying to be ready to go (on Tuesday).

“… I like the work that we did (last week). I felt like guys came back energized.”

Cincinnati, which defeated the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday, listed six players. Half of them were limited participants.

The complete Titans-Bengals injury report for Tuesday:

TENNESSEE

Limited participation: DL Teair Tart (ankle). Full participation: DL Naquan Jones (knee) and CB Buster Skrine (hamstring).

CINCINNATI

Limited participation: DE Trey Hendrickson (concussion), WR Stanley Morgan (hamstring) and DT Josh Tupou (knee). Full participation: CB Jalen Davis (ankle), CB Mike Mike Hilton (ankle) and DE Sam Hubbard (ribs).