Friday Injury Report: Four Starters on Defense Ruled Out

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans will rely on backups at every level of their defense Sunday against the Denver Broncos.

Defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons, linebackers Zach Cunningham and Bud Dupree, and safety Amani Hooker all were ruled out on Friday because of injury issues. Also ruled out was backup defensive back Josh Thompson.

None of the four took part in any practices over the last three days, according to the official NFL injury report.

Quarterback Ryan Tannehill is among three players listed as questionable. That group includes one more starter on defense, cornerback Kristian Fulton.

“Make sure we have 11 out there ­­– coach them up, get them ready to go, make sure they know what to do, play fast and aggressive and put the team first,” coach Mike Vrabel said regarding the impact of the absences. “That’s the players’ job."

Simmons will be sidelined by an ankle injury that also kept him off the practice field – but not out of games – the previous two weeks. The 2021 Pro Bowler said reaggravated the issue in Sunday’s loss at Kansas City but hoped to play against the Broncos. Since he made his NFL debut midway through the 2019 season, Simmons has missed just two games, one because he and other starters were rested and another due to COVID-19.

Cunningham and Dupree are dealing with injuries that they seemingly had put behind them. Cunningham has an elbow injury that kept him out of action for three games last month, but he returned in Week 8 against Houston but failed to finish the game at Kansas City. Dupree has a hip issue that caused him to miss two full games and parts of two others early in the schedule. He played two full games but failed to finish Sunday’s contest against the Chiefs.

Hooker has a shoulder injury, which is a new one for him. He missed two games last month with a concussion.

Simmons is first among Titans defensive linemen, fifth overall on the defense, with 30 tackles. He also leads the team with 31 quarterback pressures and six tackles for loss and is second with five and a half sacks. Hooker is one of two Titans with at least one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and one interception. Dupree leads the defense with two forced fumbles.

The complete Titans-Broncos injury report for Friday:

TENNESSEE

Did not practice: ILB Zach Cunningham (elbow), RG Nate Davis (not injury related), OLB Bud Dupree (hip), S Amani Hooker (shoulder), DL Jeffery Simmons (ankle), and DB Josh Thompson (knee). Limited participation: LG Aaron Brewer (toe), CB Kristian Fulton (hamstring), Ben Jones (not injury related), Kevin Strong (ankle) and QB Ryan Tannehill (ankle). Full participation: DL Denico Autry (not injury related), FB Tory Carter (neck), RB Derrick Henry (not injury related), RB Dontrell Hilliard (groin), DB Lonnie Johnson (back), DB Josh Kalu (Illness), ILB David Long (knee), DL and NT Teair Tart (illness).

Sunday status – Out: Cunningham, Dupree, Hooker, Simmons and Thompson. Questionable: Fulton, Strong and Tannehill.

DENVER

Did not practice: FB/TE Andrew Beck (hamstring), LB Nick Bonitto (illness), OLB Baron Browning (hip), WR KJ Hamler (hamstring), WR Kendall Hinton (illness) and CB Darius Phillips (illness). Limited participation: T Cameron Fleming (quad), and S Justin Simmons (knee). Full participation: CB Essang Bassey (hamstring), WR Tyrie Cleveland (groin), S P.J. Locke (hamstring) and CB K’Waun Williams (wrist/elbow).

Sunday status – Out: Beck, Browning and Cleveland. Questionable: Bonitto, Fleming, Hinton, Phillips and Simmons.