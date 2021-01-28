Derrick Henry Reacts to Deshaun Watson Trade Request

The Tennessee Titans running back notes it would be 'good for us' if the Houston Texans deal their quarterback.

What the Houston Texans decide to do in the near future could alter the AFC South for years to come, and it has not taken Derrick Henry very long to realize the fact.

The Tennessee Titans running back, during an appearance on the Dan Patrick Show on Tuesday, offered a simple reaction when asked about Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, who recently requested that the franchise trade him. Watson reportedly has been unhappy with the organization for some time now.

“That would be good for us,” Henry said.

Before the 2020 season, Watson and the Texans agreed to a four-year, $156 million extension, which does not go into effect until 2022. In their first three seasons together, Houston won two division titles. Watson went 24-13 as the starter, including 3-1 against the Titans. He threw for 1,046 yards, 10 touchdowns and just four interceptions in those four games. Even in defeat (Week 4, 2017), he threw for 310 yards and two touchdowns.

Tennessee also defeated Houston twice without Watson in the lineup. Once, he was out with a season-ending knee injury (2017) and another time he sat out a Week 17 matchup because the Texans already had clinched the division (2019).

The Titans swept the 2020 season series with the Texans, but Watson still proved to be a headache for the defense. He threw for more than 300 yards, had at least three touchdown passes, posted competition percentages greater than 70 percent and quarterback ratings higher than 115 in each. Typically, those numbers result in victories.

As the Texans finished 4-12 and opened a head coach and general manager search, the Titans won their first division title and hosted a home playoff game for the first time since 2008. Thus, Watson’s expected departure figures to make it easier for Tennessee to stay atop the AFC South.

The Indianapolis Colts and Jacksonville Jaguars already know they will have new quarterbacks in 2021. The Colts made the playoffs as a wild card team this season with Philip Rivers, who recently announced his retirement. The Jaguars, on the other hand, finished 1-15 and launched a rebuild under long-time college football coaching legend Urban Meyer. The Jaguars own the No. 1 overall pick in this year’s NFL Draft, and many expect them to select Clemson’s standout quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

Last offseason, the Titans resigned quarterback Ryan Tannehill and Henry, a two-time Pro Bowler who won his second consecutive rushing title and became the eighth member of the 2,000-yard club. The offense also features a Pro Bowl wide receiver in A.J. Brown, who has gone over 1,000 yards receiving in each of his two NFL seasons.

If Watson does land elsewhere soon, the Titans ought to be happy to see him go.

“I wish him the best in the situation,” Henry said, “whatever happens, whatever occurs for him.”