Thursday Injury Report: Henry Gets His Rest

For the third week in a row, the Tennessee Titans have found a day to give their Pro Bowl running back a break.

NASHVILLE – According to the biblical story of creation, God rested on the seventh day, Sunday.

That, however, is when Derrick Henry is at his busiest. So, the Tennessee Titans have found a different day to give their Pro Bowl running back a break.

For the second week in a row, Henry has been added to the injury report on Thursday with the designation “not injury related – rest.” Ahead of the Week 3 contest with the Indianapolis Colts, he was held out of Wednesday’s workout for the same reason.

“We only got three days to pick,” coach Mike Vrabel said. “The way practice is scheduled and structured and how much we do on Wednesday as opposed to how much we are doing on Thursday, when does the rest come?

“Certainly, he is going to need rest and recovery.”

Henry leads the NFL with 83 rushing attempts, which is 30 more than second-place Joe Mixon of Cincinnati. He set a career-high with 35 attempts in Week 2 against Seattle and had 33 carries last Sunday against the New York Jets.

He also leads the league with 127 touches, 37 more than Mixon.

“You are sore all over [the day after a game], especially in our position because you take so many hits,” Henry said Thursday. “But it is just about the recovery process and getting your body back under you to come out here and do it again.”

Henry’s addition – along with that of tackle Ty Sambrailo – brings to 23 the number of Titans on this week’s injury report, as compared to just four players for the Jacksonville Jaguars. That is 43.4 percent of the active roster. But barring any unexpected developments, there is zero chance he will sit out Sunday’s game.

The complete Titans-Jaguars injury report for Thursday:

TENNESSEE

Did not practice: DL Denico Autry (hip), G/C Aaron Brewer (knee), ILB Jayon Brown (knee), RB Derrick Henry (not injury related – rest), TE Tommy Hudson (ankle), WR Julio Jones (hamstring), P Brett Kern (right groin), T Taylor Lewan (toe) and WR Racey McMath (quad). Limited participation: C Ben Jones (neck), T Ty Sambrailo (foot) and WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine (hamstring). Full participation: FB Khari Blasingame (ankle), WR A.J. Brown (hamstring), OLB Bud Dupree (knee), ILB Rashaan Evans (quad), CB Caleb Farley (shoulder), OLB Sharif Finch (concussion), CB Chris Jackson (shoulder), RB Jeremy McNichols (hamstring), G Rodger Saffold (concussion), DT Jeffery Simmons (back) and DL Teair Tart (shoulder).

JACKSONVILLE

Did not practice: DL Roy Robertson-Harris (ankle). Limited participation: CB Tyson Campbell (toe) and OLB Lerentee McCary (hamstring). Full participation: RB Carlos Hyde (shoulder).