Titans, Cam Ward Still Have a Lot on the Line

Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward is leading his team into battle for Week 17 against the New Orleans Saints at Nissan Stadium.

Even though both teams are well out of the playoff push, the Titans are hoping to snag a big win to end their home schedule. Titans quarterback Cam Ward also wants to build upon the recent success the team has experienced, winning two of their last three games.

"I think it'd be good, because you get to see what guys can do early," Ward said via team reporter Jim Wyatt.

"You get a sense of their first year, what they're really good at, and what we also got to work on. So there's been highs and lows throughout the whole season for each one on this team. And that's the best thing about it as we start to get better individually and get better playing together. We start to just know the little things that we have to do to continue to be successful."

Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward drops to throw during the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs. | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Titans Still Fighting in Lost Season

The Titans are a multi-year rebuild still in its infancy stages. They don't have the head coach of the future to lead the way. However, the habits built over these next couple of weeks will translate into the offseason and beyond, regardless of who takes over the team next year.

For Ward specifically, he hopes to continue elevating his game in the final two weeks of the season.

"I've thrown for a lot of yards previously, I threw a lot touchdowns," Ward said via Wyatt. "So, I mean, for me, it's more — I just got to be consistent. Got to do what I need to do to win football games. Put my teammates in a good situation to help them and really just keep playing clean football on offense like we've been doing."

Ward is the face of the rebuild, so the team will follow his lead and go as far as he takes them. The way he has carried himself over the course of the season is part of why the franchise trusted him as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft this past spring.

If Ward continues to do the right things behind closed doors and on game days, the Titans could be that much closer to getting this train back on track and getting Tennessee back into relevancy in the league.

