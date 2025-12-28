Titans CB Carted Off Field With Injury

Tennessee Titans cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis is in the locker room at Nissan Stadium after suffering a horrific injury in the first quarter against the New Orleans Saints.

Armour-Davis suffered an apparent lower leg injury on the play that saw Jeffery Simmons come up with a strip-sack fumble that was eventually recovered by the Saints.

Jalyn Armour-Davis is down injured for Titans and the cart is coming out on the field. Several teammates ran out to him as he hopped onto cart. pic.twitter.com/oULL4taFlT — Steve Layman (@SteveLayman) December 28, 2025

Armour-Davis Out vs. Saints

Armour-Davis had been dealing with an Achilles injury that had him questionable for the team's Week 15 contest against the San Francisco 49ers, so there's a chance that this injury could be related.

The Titans claimed Armour-Davis off waivers at the beginning of the season from the Baltimore Ravens, where he played the first three seasons of his career. The former fourth-round pick out of Alabama recorded 20 tackles in his tenure with the Ravens, but he's had a larger role with the Titans this season.

The Ravens liked what he was able to bring to the table, but they couldn't get him enough playing time in a crowded cornerback room that brought on several rookies since his 2022 arrival.

"I'd agree with that. I think Jalyn [Armour-Davis] has been that kind of guy. He can play really every position. I'm pretty confident he could play safety, if we wanted to put him back there, but he plays all three corner spots and knows what he's doing. He's had a really good camp," Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said in training camp.

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Quentin Johnston (1) receives a pass for a touchdown over Tennessee Titans cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis (18) during the second quarter at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

So far this season, Armour-Davis has played in 11 games with 10 starts, including the game against the Saints. He has 34 tackles with two passes defensed in his first season with the Titans.

If this is a significant injury for Armour-Davis, it could not come at a worse time. Armour-Davis is set to hit free agency this offseason, so it's important for him to be healthy for the spring and summer so he can be in position to play with the Titans or whichever team signs him in free agency.

The Titans could look to bring him back, but his injury concerns could make things cloudy for the fourth-year pro.

With Armour-Davis out, the Titans will rely on Darrell Baker Jr., Kaiir Elam, Kendell Brooks and rookie Micah Robinson at the cornerback position. Rookie Marcus Harris was placed on injured reserve earlier in the week, so things are a bit tight at the position, but it is what the Titans will have to deal with.

