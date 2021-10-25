    • October 25, 2021
    Greg Mabin, Dane Cruikshank, Matthias Farley

    PFF Grades: Fill-Ins on Defense Show Out

    Greg Mabin, Dane Cruikshank and Matthias Farley were among the best players in Sunday's 27-3 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.
    The match-up of Pro Bowl quarterback Patrick Mahomes against a patchwork Tennessee Titans secondary looked lopsided headed into Sunday’s game.

    But the play of several reserves like safeties Dane Cruikshank and Matthias Farley, as well as cornerback Greg Mabin was a big reason the Titans shut down Kansas City’s potent offense in a 27-3 victory at Nissan Stadium. Those three were among Pro Football Focus’ highest-grade defenders in the game.

    Mahomes failed to lead the Chiefs to a single touchdown for the first time as a starter, and Kansas City was held without a touchdown for the first time overall since 2012.

    Here’s a look at how Pro Football Focus graded the Titans:

    Top 5 Offensive Grades – A.J. Brown (91.2), Ryan Tannehill (89.4), Kendall Lamm (83.2), David Quessenberry (81.4), MyCole Pruitt (80.7).

    Top 5 Defensive Grades – Kevin Byard (91.0), Dane Cruikshank (79.2), Matthias Farley (76.1), Greg Mabin (74.9), Denico Autry (74.1).

    Radunz Debut – Rookie offensive lineman Dillon Radunz, the team’s second-round pick in this year’s draft, played his first 22 offensive snaps in the NFL on Sunday – 16 at left guard for Rodger Saffold, six at right guard for Nate Davis. Overall, Radunz posted an impressive 75.5 grade, but there was quite a discrepancy: Radunz earned an 84.6 grade in 12 run-block snaps, but a 16.3 in 10 pass-block snaps.

    Tannehill’s touch – Quarterback Ryan Tannehill was efficient, whether the Chiefs sent extra pressure after him or not. When not blitzed, Tannehill was 13-for-16, 178 yards, 0 TDs, 0 INTs. and a 113.0 quarterback rating. When he was blitzed, Tannehill went eight-for-11, for 92 yards, one touchdown, one interception and a 90.0 quarterback rating.

    On play-action passes, Tannehill was nine-for-11 for 173 yards, zero touchdowns and one interception.

    Pressuring Mahomes – In addition to recording a season-high four sacks against the Chiefs, the Titans regularly pressured Mahomes in the pocket. PFF totaled 22 pressures by Tennessee, led by Denico Autry, Harold Landry and Jeffery Simmons with five each.

    Covering Up – Mabin was only targeted twice, allowing one completion for six yards. Jackrabbit Jenkins was targeted five times, allowing three completions for 32 yards. Cruikshank allowed five completions on seven targets, but for just 35 yards and one first downs. Against Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, Cruikshank allowed just one completion on three targets for two yards. 

    Tennessee Titans safety Dane Cruikshank (29) amps up the crowd during the fourth quarter at Nissan Stadium Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021 in Nashville, Tenn.
